Shelby County Commission approves three-month moratorium on Land Bank sales

Shelby County commissioners approved a three-month moratorium Monday, Jan. 23, on the sales of county-owned, tax-delinquent properties by the Shelby County Land Bank.

But county attorneys say the way the moratorium is worded could violate state law and make void the resolution, which was approved on an 11-0 commission vote.

The action on the proposal by Commissioner Britney Thornton is the latest action in a growing commission discussion of the process the Land Bank uses for selling the properties, who they are sold to and for how much they sell, as well as the impact those sales have on blighted areas of the city.

“I want more people to be in positions to win,” she said. “I want to make sure this process is fair.”

Thornton also acknowledged Monday that before winning election last August to her County Commission seat, she bought 18 of tax delinquent properties in the Orange Mound part of what is now her district through the Land Bank.

“I am a first-generation wealth builder,” she said. “You want elected officials that have that experience.”

Thornton said her experience was that she bought the 18 parcels without there being other bids in the opening process. But when there was competition in the bidding for other parcels, Thornton said a Nashville developer came out of top and bought the properties every time.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Smith, however, recommended that the commission amend the moratorium to allow for exceptions to it by vote of the commission and proposed by the administration.

County Chief Administrative Officer Harold Collins cited state law that says it is the duty of the mayor to dispose of the property “as expeditiously and advantageously as possible” while the commission would vote on those exceptions. The moratorium may interfere with bidders who have already bought properties by the bidding process and have lenders engaged as well as other financial arrangements he said.

“We don’t want this body to be handcuffed,” Collins told commissioners.

During the three-month moratorium, an ad hoc committee appointed by Coutn Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery will gather facts on the process, including how judgments are made on who to sell to and at what price.

Collins said the ad hoc group won’t be able to get information from the administration about the termination of some employees who have filed discrimination complaints because those are personnel matters the administration cannot discuss publicly.

Lowery asked Smith why the commission couldn’t leave the moratorium as is without a specific process to make exceptions and grant exceptions as the need arises.

“The real question is is the resolution itself void by operation of the law,” she replied. “The answer to that question is yes.”

“You must take account of the duties in the resolution,” she said of the different roles of the mayor and the commission in dealing with the tax-delinquent properties. “I advise you not to vote on something that could be void by operation of law.”

The commission approved it without the amendment recommended by Collins and Smith.

Meanwhile, the commission approved the transfer of eight parcels of tax delinquent property in different parts of the city by quit claim deeds all to the Young Hearts Inc. nonprofit.

But it was with just the seven votes necessary for approval and with Thornton and commissioner Shante Avant abstaining.

The parcels are part of what Young Hearts describes as an “affordable housing and urban renewal project.”

Thornton questioned developer Tedarrell Muhammad, whose family trust is working with Young Hearts as well as Radiant Funding Group and Bank of Bartlett, according to the Young Hearts request to the land bank.

“Each time I see the developer standing before us,” she said. “It’s just always been very peculiar to me. … Are we going to just set ourselves up for developers to use nonprofits to get property?”

Javier Bailey, chief administrator to Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess Jr., told Thornton he worked to link Muhammad to Young Hearts starting in May 2021 only to see the commission repeatedly delay votes on the matter when leaders of Young Hearts were present.

Thornton said she questioned whether the Assessor should be “invested in this particular project” and not working with all nonprofits.

“I don’t feel confident in whatever is going on at this particular time,” she said. “I think this is an interesting series of exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Blight Authority of Memphis Inc. withdrew two resolutions before the commission Monday calling for the transfer of a combined 21 improved and unimproved parcels of tax-delinquent properties to it by the county.

The nonprofit has also faced questions from commissioners in its ongoing discussions about land bank policy.