ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commission approves three-month moratorium on Land Bank sales

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuOik_0kOuA5vN00

Shelby County commissioners approved a three-month moratorium Monday, Jan. 23, on the sales of county-owned, tax-delinquent properties by the Shelby County Land Bank.

But county attorneys say the way the moratorium is worded could violate state law and make void the resolution, which was approved on an 11-0 commission vote.

The action on the proposal by Commissioner Britney Thornton is the latest action in a growing commission discussion of the process the Land Bank uses for selling the properties, who they are sold to and for how much they sell, as well as the impact those sales have on blighted areas of the city.

“I want more people to be in positions to win,” she said. “I want to make sure this process is fair.”

Thornton also acknowledged Monday that before winning election last August to her County Commission seat, she bought 18 of tax delinquent properties in the Orange Mound part of what is now her district through the Land Bank.

“I am a first-generation wealth builder,” she said. “You want elected officials that have that experience.”

Thornton said her experience was that she bought the 18 parcels without there being other bids in the opening process. But when there was competition in the bidding for other parcels, Thornton said a Nashville developer came out of top and bought the properties every time.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Smith, however, recommended that the commission amend the moratorium to allow for exceptions to it by vote of the commission and proposed by the administration.

County Chief Administrative Officer Harold Collins cited state law that says it is the duty of the mayor to dispose of the property “as expeditiously and advantageously as possible” while the commission would vote on those exceptions. The moratorium may interfere with bidders who have already bought properties by the bidding process and have lenders engaged as well as other financial arrangements he said.

“We don’t want this body to be handcuffed,” Collins told commissioners.

During the three-month moratorium, an ad hoc committee appointed by Coutn Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery will gather facts on the process, including how judgments are made on who to sell to and at what price.

Collins said the ad hoc group won’t be able to get information from the administration about the termination of some employees who have filed discrimination complaints because those are personnel matters the administration cannot discuss publicly.

Lowery asked Smith why the commission couldn’t leave the moratorium as is without a specific process to make exceptions and grant exceptions as the need arises.

“The real question is is the resolution itself void by operation of the law,” she replied. “The answer to that question is yes.”

“You must take account of the duties in the resolution,” she said of the different roles of the mayor and the commission in dealing with the tax-delinquent properties. “I advise you not to vote on something that could be void by operation of law.”

The commission approved it without the amendment recommended by Collins and Smith.

Meanwhile, the commission approved the transfer of eight parcels of tax delinquent property in different parts of the city by quit claim deeds all to the Young Hearts Inc. nonprofit.

But it was with just the seven votes necessary for approval and with Thornton and commissioner Shante Avant abstaining.

The parcels are part of what Young Hearts describes as an “affordable housing and urban renewal project.”

Thornton questioned developer Tedarrell Muhammad, whose family trust is working with Young Hearts as well as Radiant Funding Group and Bank of Bartlett, according to the Young Hearts request to the land bank.

“Each time I see the developer standing before us,” she said. “It’s just always been very peculiar to me. … Are we going to just set ourselves up for developers to use nonprofits to get property?”

Javier Bailey, chief administrator to Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess Jr., told Thornton he worked to link Muhammad to Young Hearts starting in May 2021 only to see the commission repeatedly delay votes on the matter when leaders of Young Hearts were present.

Thornton said she questioned whether the Assessor should be “invested in this particular project” and not working with all nonprofits.

“I don’t feel confident in whatever is going on at this particular time,” she said. “I think this is an interesting series of exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Blight Authority of Memphis Inc. withdrew two resolutions before the commission Monday calling for the transfer of a combined 21 improved and unimproved parcels of tax-delinquent properties to it by the county.

The nonprofit has also faced questions from commissioners in its ongoing discussions about land bank policy.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Community Advisory Board Meeting Attracts Crowd

A crowd of nearly 100 people packed the City Hall chambers for a community advisory board meeting this past Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023. Thankfully Livestream video was available to residents, many of whom watched the almost two-hour meeting from the comfort of their homes. The special called BOC meeting that took place prior discussed and set in motion the search for an appropriate Shelby County Sherriff Office (SCSO) substation within Lakeland boarders.
LAKELAND, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight

On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
LAKELAND, TN
localmemphis.com

'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be completed later this year. According to a news release, the company said the electrical steel grades are important for electric vehicle production. “Once completed, our NGO line at Big River...
OSCEOLA, AR
lakelandcurrents.com

Two New Restaurants Announced For The Lake District

Yehuda Netanel, developer of The Lake District, has announced two new restaurants will be coming to The Lake District in 2023. The new restaurants will both be casual dining locations according to Mr. Netanel. One of the restaurants will be a gourmet hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers. According to their...
LAKELAND, TN
WKRG News 5

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after 6 p.m. (CT) Friday. The announcement was made Thursday by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and later confirmed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Officials have said they wanted to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy