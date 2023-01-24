Read full article on original website
Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has delayed sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against others in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. His sentencing originally was set for Feb. 2. Federal prosecutors filed papers Jan. 20, seeking a delay. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves approved the request Friday. Davis led the Mississippi Department of Human Services from February 2016 through July 2019. He had control of federal welfare money that was misspent on expenses such as drug rehab for a former pro wrestler.
Student groups show support for Minnesota college president
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some student leaders at a Minnesota college where a lesson on Islamic art included a painting of the Prophet Muhammad are supporting the embattled president. The students wrote in a letter on Hamline University’s student news site that they do not want school President Fayneese Miller to resign. This after the faculty voted to call for Miller’s resignation for violating their academic freedom. It all started when a Muslim student said seeing the artwork violated her religious beliefs. Miller dismissed the teacher. Some student leaders say the faculty are making the president a scapegoat for larger problems at the school in St. Paul.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
