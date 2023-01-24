ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWLD2_0kOu9viw00

Your Monday Morning Headlines, January 23rd, 2023 03:35

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.

One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time.

On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Police identify gunman killed in shootout with Dallas officers

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department has released the name of the gunman killed in Wednesday's shootout with police, along with the condition of the officer who was wounded. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff. Officers were trying to serve a capital...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer, suspect shot at Oak Cliff apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer was shot in the foot Wednesday afternoon at the Bahama Glen apartments by I-30 and Loop 12."Next thing you know, I just hear shots going and it was shot after shot at least 30 or 40 rounds," said apartment resident Chloe Garcia. "My first concern was there was a school shooting."The capital murder suspect, who DPD spokesperson Kristin Lowman said opened fire first, was also shot."This was a high risk apprehension, which is what our fugitive unit does for a violent offender," Lowman said.Officers spotted a vehicle linked to the suspect and tried to...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Do you recognize these Deep Ellum shooting suspects?

DALLAS - On this week's Trackdown Dallas police are looking for information about a shooting outside a club in Deep Ellum early Tuesday morning that injured two people. Dallas PD believe the incident started with a fight at the club on the corner of North Crowdus and Elm Street just before 2 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Officer Shot While Serving Arrest Warrant

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- A Dallas Police officer was shot in the foot while trying to serve an arrest warrant on a Capital Murder suspect Wednesday afternoon in West Dallas. He’s expected to be okay. According to the department’s Kristin Lowman members of the Fugitive Unit located the suspect in a...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Far North Dallas Restaurant

Four people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a restaurant Thursday evening in Far North Dallas, firefighters say. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said crews were called to reports of a major accident involving an SUV that had driven into a restaurant located in the 18200 block of Preston Road.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
DALLAS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas

A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found shot to death inside car in East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot to death in a car on Jan. 26. Patrol officers said the car she was in had multiple bullet holes. It was parked in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway.Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at  214-671-3608 or by email at Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
176K+
Followers
25K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy