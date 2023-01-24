Monday’s Scores

If defense wins championships, then Whitefield Academy girls basketball is on the right path. The Wildcats' defense came up huge to beat Hancock County 34-33 in the All "A" Classic quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond on Friday. Whitefield Academy (17-4) scored 12 points off a dozen turnovers and advances to Saturday's semifinal to face Bethlehem (16-6).

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO