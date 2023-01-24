Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 42, Parchment 24
AuGres-Sims 56, Whittemore-Prescott 38
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 60, Alanson 10
Cadillac 54, Manton 31
Calumet 50, Marquette 44
Carney-Nadeau 60, North Central 31
Clare 60, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 30
DeWitt def. Lansing Everett, forfeit
Deckerville 42, Mayville 12
Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Denby 36
Dryden 62, Peck 22
Eddies 42, St. Joseph 33
FAITH HomeSchool 50, Bethany Christian 31
Farwell 43, Leroy Pine River 27
Grosse Ile 55, Milan 36
Holt 70, East Lansing 29
Jackson Lumen Christi 38, Homer 32
Kingston 60, Kinde-North Huron 17
Lansing Christian 50, Perry 27
Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 27
Lansing Waverly 61, Okemos 44
Leland 54, Mesick 22
Lenawee Christian 56, Erie-Mason 40
Linden 54, Burton Genesee Christian 52
Mackinaw City 73, Boyne Falls 12
Maplewood Baptist 54, Ojibwe Charter 19
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35, Brethren 30
Mendon 46, Calhoun Christian 14
Negaunee 56, Manistique 28
Olivet 39, Leslie 34
Ontonagon 58, Dollar Bay 43
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 47, Watersmeet 42
Riverview 60, Flat Rock 34
Romeo 46, Auburn Hills Avondale 21
Springport 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 32
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 30, Notre Dame Prep 28
Stephenson 43, Chassell 29
Stockbridge 77, Vermontville Maple Valley 7
Tawas 42, Pinconning 23
Warren Cousino HS 47, Roseville 19
Waterford Our Lady 44, Livingston Christian 17
Watervliet 52, Hartford 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alba vs. Harbor Light Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
