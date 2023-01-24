ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Boy escapes Attleboro group home, stabs someone

By Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a boy escaped from a state-run group home over the weekend and stabbed someone several communities away.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney told 12 News that staff from Journey Home, located on Lindsey Street, called the department Friday night to report that a juvenile had run away from the facility.

On Saturday morning, police in Norwood reported that they had the missing juvenile in custody for stabbing a person.

It’s unclear the extent of the stabbing victim’s injuries.

Journey Home said it “serves adolescent boys who have experienced significant trauma and are preparing to return to community living.”

“When circumstances dictate, boys in the program are allowed to spend time independently in the community, for both educational and recreational purposes,” Journey Home said in a statement.

The group home said in a statement that the boy has been charged and has not returned to their program.

“We will work with law enforcement and the judicial system as needed on this matter,” Journey Home added.

This isn’t the first time that a juvenile has escaped from Journey Home’s custody.

Back in 2020, The Sun Chronicle reported that a 17-year-old from Journey Home fled from a transport vehicle and group home staff while visiting Capron Park. It was reported that he broke into a locked area, and stole a park and forestry truck.

Police said the juvenile then crashed the truck through a fence and drove through the park at a high rate of speed. The teen was later arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage and driving without a license.

Comments

cheerful
3d ago

this is the problem when you lock up these kids. They need to be locked up, with 4 walls surrounding them so they can't go anywhere

Reply
3
default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

These kids are in state custody because their own parents are messed up...it trickles down. The parents aren't parenting and they don't care. The kids are so damaged only a few make it thru being in state "care"

Reply
2
 

