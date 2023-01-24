As winter weather approaches, here are tips to stay safe on roads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While we wait to see the outcome of this winter weather, TxDOT crews spent the day prepping for what’s to come overnight and through Tuesday.

While TxDOT is busy taking care of the roads, there are some additional tips you should keep in mind if you have to drive in the weather.

Mechanics say you should check your car’s fluid levels, like the transmission, or break fluids. It’s also important to drive below the speed limit and use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to keep a winter emergency kit in your car.

“Scraper for sure, warm gloves. I remember a couple years ago when everybody got stuck, people were sitting in their cars, so definitely want to stay warm and maybe grab a bottle of water, something to snack on, and allow plenty of time for braking. That’s the biggest thing people get in a hurry, they’re late for work and just give yourself a little more time in the morning. Wake up an extra 30 minutes. Just being ready. Put out salt the day before,” Eagle Auto Body Head Repair Manager Jason Foster said.

If you find yourself in an accident on the side of the road, call 911.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.