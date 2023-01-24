Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania city among best for Super Bowl celebrations, study says
Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us. And just in time for the great American holiday, a city in Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best for Super Bowl celebrations in the U.S. LISTEN: Pa. city crowned the No. 1 spot for football fans in the U.S.: study.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
Kennett Square Winery & Vineyard, Near Longwood Gardens, Hits the Market
The boutique winery is on sale for $3.395 million. A Kennett Square vineyard, winery & Airbnb that incorporates new and old design in its architecture has lived many lives, often frequented by historical figures with the likes of British General William Howe and baseball legend Babe Ruth, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The camp, under a conservation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?
Jeff Yass is a businessman and investor from Pennsylvania, known for his success in the financial industry. He is the co-founder and managing director of Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global quantitative trading and market-making firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’
Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown
The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission. Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways. During its...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rustic Craftsman Estate in Milford
Do you dream of entertaining on a grand scale? How about trying your hand at farming? You can do both at this grand estate with the air of a National Park lodge. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One...
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
Lancaster Farming
Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors
ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
