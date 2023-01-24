ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Montco School Districts Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rustic Craftsman Estate in Milford

Do you dream of entertaining on a grand scale? How about trying your hand at farming? You can do both at this grand estate with the air of a National Park lodge. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One...
MILFORD, NJ
Lancaster Farming

Berks County Buddhist Center Mituo Village Welcomes Neighbors

ALBURTIS, Pa.—It could have ended up another housing development. Instead, a beloved retreat center remains a place of worship and reverence for nature. In 2014, the Philadelphia Amitabha Buddhist Society purchased the 140-acre Camp Mensch Mill and Conference Center in southeast Berks County from the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference (PSEC) of the United Church of Christ (UCC). The church bought the property — including the 40-foot by 60-foot, 3 ½ story gristmill built by Adam and Catherine Mensch 200 years ago — in 1928, acquiring an adjacent 70 acres in 1947. Over the years, many outbuilding and other amenities were added to accommodate summer youth camps, workshops and retreats. As that activity waned, PSEC voted to sell the property to meet budget shortfalls.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
