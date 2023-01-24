Read full article on original website
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Daily Nexus
Private Millions: UCSB’s lifeline against a stagnating state budget
Chancellor Yang raises a glass alongside trustee Elizabeth Gabler at the May 2019 Trustee Dinner, hosted by Gabler at her Hope Ranch residence. Courtesy UC Santa Barbara Foundation. January 26, 2023 at 12:00 pm. UC Santa Barbara’s fundraising efforts bring in over $100 million in private donations annually — money...
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
Daily Nexus
New restaurants, notable closures and food news in and around I.V.
The Daily Nexus On the Menu Team wants to ring in the new year by highlighting some recent changes in Santa Barbara’s restaurant scene. A recurring theme in our local restaurant coverage is documenting how the pandemic has made restaurant ownership more difficult for owners facing challenges such as supply chain issues and difficulties in hiring employees. From the shuttering of I.V.’s beloved Study Hall bar to restaurant openings that should draw more traffic to State Street, there are several new culinary developments in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New personnel joins enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island
Crews removed the Speranza Marie, a 60ft fishing boat, from Santa Cruz Island early morning Thursday. The post Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
The 1969 floods
Early January 2023 brought harsh weather and flooding to Carpinteria, calling to mind, for some, memories of the January 1969 floods. In 1969, the creeks overtopped the Highway 101 bridges and spilled along the highway, flooding Carpinteria neighborhoods along Franklin Creek. The headline of the Jan. 26, 1969 edition of...
"Hope Village" to bring 94 temporary housing units to Santa Maria
In the coming months, dozens of our region's unsheltered population could soon be moving in to the vacant lot off Betteravia Road and Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
venturabreeze.com
How the recent heavy rains have affected Ventura’s drought situation
Foto: City of Ventura was unable to utilize water from Foster Park. How the recent heavy rains have affected Ventura’s drought situation. “Although the rainfall has been beneficial,” according to Gina Dorrington, Ventura Water General Manager, “the recent rainstorms do not immediately relieve the years of persistent drought that the City of Ventura has faced. Per the Governor’s orders from last summer, the City of Ventura and its customers are still subject to demand reduction actions of Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Event Contingency Plan in addition to the irrigation ban of non-functional turf at Commercial, Industrial and Institutional properties. The emergency regulations will remain in effect until December 20, 2023.”
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Big changes for Santa Paula
Harvard Boulevard Improvement Project to replace pipes, repair road. When Santa Paula Public Works Director Clete Saunier started his job at the city about four years ago, he was not impressed with the condition of Harvard Boulevard, a major thoroughfare crossing the city that parallels Highway 126. “One of the...
Santa Barbara County saw $150 million in storm damages — but there’s a ‘silver lining’
Debris removal will cost the Central Coast county an estimated $83 million.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Homelessness Report: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
The housing issue is so great that even Santa Barbara County staff were calling the housing hotline asking for help when the pandemic’s eviction moratorium ended in March 2022. That is what Dinah Lockhart, the county’s retiring deputy director of housing and community development, told the county supervisors on Tuesday, as part of the county housing division’s report on ending homelessness.
Stolen Vehicle Suspects Lead Officers on Chase from L.A. to Ventura County
Moorpark, Ventura County, CA: A pursuit was initiated for a stolen vehicle by the Los Angeles Police Department in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27, that took units around the Los Angeles area starting in Sun Valley through Glendale and Burbank, then ending in the city of Moorpark in Ventura County.
Coastal View
Dog park debate roils Carpinteria
A significant part of Monday’s five-hour Carpinteria City Council meeting saw fierce debate over the fate of the El Carro off-leash dog park pilot program, and the council found itself caught between dueling residents. “I’m not a dog hater,” commenter George Lehtinen said during public comment, showing off photos...
