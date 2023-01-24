ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Wichita man

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man just before 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since been canceled.

The man had been diagnosed with short-term memory loss and had been showing signs of dementia.

He was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday near E Harry St and S Broadway.

At 11:48 p.m. on Monday, the Wichita Police Department announced that he returned home safely.

Officers would like to thank the community for sharing his story.

KSN News

