WTVCFOX
Group works to get STEM-oriented Challenger Center in east Alabama, first in state
Facilitating interests in science, technology, engineering, and math at a younger age is the goal of the proposed Northeast Alabama Challenger Center. A task force made up of people from Etowah County and the counties that surround it is working to make the center a reality. The center would be...
WTVCFOX
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
WTVCFOX
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga relaunches Senior Hunger Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many seniors in the Chattanooga area are faced with the uncertainty of where they will get their next meal. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is addressing this problem affecting the senior population with the Senior Hunger Project 2023. We realized that in this space, we can...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
WTVCFOX
Parents concerned about bill that would let SSOs restrain special education students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Current state law only allows SROs in extreme situations to place handcuffs on students with special needs. But that could soon change, with a new Tennessee bill giving that power to other law enforcement officers, raising concerns for parents and even the sheriff in Hamilton County.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga homeless advocates add more benches, as city returns removed ones
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVCFOX
Recent rise in bicycle crashes sparks conversation about protecting yourself on the road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a dangerous trend happening in our area: car accidents involving bicyclists. Experts we spoke with Thursday tell us there may be things you can do to lessen your chances of being hit and becoming a part of the statistic. The Dalton Police Department posted on...
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl related drug overdoses have steadily risen in Chattanooga since 2020, says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're concerned about drug overdoses as 2023 gets underway. Just last year Chattanooga police say drug overdoses increased by 28%. Wednesday we learned more about how much Fentanyl is contributing to the issue. The Chattanooga Police Department is warning the public on the...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee lawmakers propose justifying use of deadly force to protect personal property
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are proposing justifying the use of deadly force when it comes to protecting personal property. SB0601/HB0510 would justify the use of deadly force against another when protecting real or personal property. The bill states a person would be justified in using deadly force if they reasonably...
WTVCFOX
Changes to Hamilton County substitute teacher pay could finally afford them a day off
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — We can all agree being a substitute teacher is a tough job. So what if the ones who watch your child's classroom need a day off?. A new addition to a contract that deals with Hamilton County substitutes is aiming to give them that. "I'm...
WTVCFOX
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Governor declares state of emergency, calls for national guard in wake of protests
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency and called upon members of the Georgia national guard in response to recent activist protests of police in Atlanta. Georgia State of Emergency 01.26.23. by WTVC on Scribd. According to WSB-TV, a peaceful protest turned violent...
WTVCFOX
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The mother of the victim of the of the incident at Urban Air says Claude Finch is arrested in connection to her daughters case. He is charged with Solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery. The mom says Finch took her daughter to an...
WTVCFOX
Driver shortage at First Student leads to 241 uncovered bus routes as contract looms
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s something that most parents would like to be easy: getting your child home from school. But according to recent documents we obtained from Hamilton County Schools, we discovered that over 200 first student bus routes were incomplete since October. A problem for HCS...
WTVCFOX
Local dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, McKamey Animal Center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center says. While they couldn't share many details, McKamey says they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
WTVCFOX
Chattem plant workers evacuated after menthol tank leak, fire Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — All is back to normal at Chattem Chemicals, Inc. in Chattanooga after a chemical leak and fire forced workers to evacuate Friday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 a.m. to Chattem on West 38th Street and found a fire around one of Chattem's methanol tanks.
WTVCFOX
3 teens charged with carjacking at CHI Memorial parking lot Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 teens face charges after police say they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Thursday night. Two of the unidentified teens are 16 years old, and the other is 14 years old. The incident happened a little after 8:30...
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WTVCFOX
Mueller representatives says IAM union members accepted new 4-year contract
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (January 25th):. A representative for Mueller confirms that IAM union members voted Wednesday to accept a new 4-year contract. The spokesperson says the terms of the contract are comparable to the contract Chattanooga USW union members accepted in August and those that are in place for USW members at our Albertville, Ala., and Decatur, Ill., facilities.
WTVCFOX
Warehouse storage facility destroyed by fire Wednesday night, says fire department
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A mini-warehouse storage facility caught fire late Wednesday night in Dalton, Georgia, says Whitfield County Fire Department. The Whitfield County Fire Department responded to King's Maxi-Mini Self Storage after 11 p.m. Firefighters say they stayed on scene throughout Thursday morning because the buildings metal roof...
