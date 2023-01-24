ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rittman, OH

WYTV.com

How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments

Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Former Northeast Ohio US Rep. Tim Ryan joins clean energy nonprofit seeking to expand natural gas use

WASHINGTON — Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has landed his first post-congressional job. The nonprofit organization Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future announced Thursday that Ryan will be joining its leadership council. The group advocates for expanding the use of natural gas in order to cut CO2 emissions and fight climate change, and the longtime Democrat appears to see the opportunity as being in line with his centrist, "working class" politics.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Goodyear announces 500 layoffs globally amid cost-saving actions

AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear has announced a reduction of approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally, which the company says is roughly 500 jobs. Goodyear tells 3News this includes approximately 90 layoffs in Akron, which is where the company is headquartered. The "planned rationalization and workforce reorganization" was announced...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
