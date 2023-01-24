Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Related
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
Akron residents, environmental organization file lawsuit to stop city's White Pond development sale
AKRON, Ohio — Just over a month after the controversial White Pond development plan was narrowly approved by Akron City Council, a group of residents have teamed up with a non-profit organization to try to stop the deal in court. LEAD for Pollinators, along with several homeowners who live...
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
WYTV.com
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
Former Northeast Ohio US Rep. Tim Ryan joins clean energy nonprofit seeking to expand natural gas use
WASHINGTON — Former Northeast Ohio U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has landed his first post-congressional job. The nonprofit organization Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future announced Thursday that Ryan will be joining its leadership council. The group advocates for expanding the use of natural gas in order to cut CO2 emissions and fight climate change, and the longtime Democrat appears to see the opportunity as being in line with his centrist, "working class" politics.
Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
Memphis Avenue Bridge in Cuyahoga County scheduled to open Monday
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has announced that the Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cleveland's new Community Police Commission holds first meeting
CLEVELAND — It's officially a new era for the Cleveland Division of Police. The conduct and oversight of the department is now in the hands of the Community Police Commission (CPC), which had its first meeting on Wednesday. The CPC, which was created after Cleveland voters passed Issue 24...
Goodyear announces 500 layoffs globally amid cost-saving actions
AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear has announced a reduction of approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally, which the company says is roughly 500 jobs. Goodyear tells 3News this includes approximately 90 layoffs in Akron, which is where the company is headquartered. The "planned rationalization and workforce reorganization" was announced...
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
Cleveland City Council seeks to eliminate nearly $200 million in medical debt for 49,000 residents
CLEVELAND — The lives of tens of thousands of Cleveland residents could be drastically changed thanks to a new proposal from city council. On Monday, Cleveland City Council is introducing new legislation calling for the elimination of nearly $200 million in medical debt for roughly 49,000 city residents. According...
richlandsource.com
Seven tax levies now headed to May 2 primary ballot in Richland County
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday acknowledged the May 2 ballot will be busy with tax issues. Thankfully, they said, most are renewals of existing taxes and do not represent increases for local residents.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Lorain restaurant closes while waiting for council to approve ARPA funding help
Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary's in Lorain, guided her restaurant through the pandemic, but now she's wondering when crucial federal help will finally be approved by city council.
WKYC
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
Pennsylvania man sentenced to 13.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including pointing firearm at federal officers
CLEVELAND — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after pleading guilty to multiple charges. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 33-year-old DeWayne Taylor...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0