Idaho gas prices now below the national average
This week, continued market volatility sent gas prices higher across the country, but Idaho drivers have been spared from the recent trend – at least for now. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.42 today, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 33 cents more than a month ago. In an unusual turn of events, Idaho’s average price currently sits below the national average at $3.39 per gallon, which is a penny and a half more than a week ago, but still 12 cents cheaper than a month ago.
Sunshine Might Be Free But Solar Power is Not Cheap
Mississippi residents are consistently told that renewable energy sources, like solar panels, are now the lowest-cost ways to generate electricity, but these claims are based on creative accounting gimmicks that only examine a small portion of the expenses incurred to integrate solar onto the grid while excluding many others. When...
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Poor Man's Lobster: De-mystifying Montana's lesser known game fish
It’s a fish of many names: burbot, ling, eel pout, lawyer, mud shark and poor man’s lobster, just to name a few. Montana’s major rivers and reservoirs are home to a fish that may not be the first to come to mind like trout or walleyes for anglers, but ling have a certain following when it comes to a unique fishing experience and great eating.
Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.
Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, testifies in favor of Senate Bill 154 in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group...
Montana Hope Project grants 507th wish
HELENA, Mont. - In 1984, a group of Montana Highway Patrol Officers reached out to some kids with life-threatening illnesses and decided to take them and their families on a trip to Glacier National Park... and from that, the Montana Hope Project was born. So far, they've granted 507 wishes...
DOJ Calls for collaborative effort to rid communities of fentanyl
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the biggest issues sweeping across the nation right now…. Fentanyl. Right here in Montana we are seeing the Fentanyl issue showing its deadly head as the DOJ put out an alert saying since January 11, there have been 24 opioid overdoses reported across the state that have resulted in 5 deaths.
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order
Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
