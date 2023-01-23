Tension accumulated over the issue of the Liability of Blizzard and NetEase finally ending their licensing agreement in China and leaving World of Warcraft and all Blizzard IPs shut down this coming week in the country. Tencent revealed their new MMO called Tarisland to exploit this uncertainty and mayhem. While it certainly looks pretty fun, there’s a lot of familiarity with this title and fans have just decided to do that.

4 DAYS AGO