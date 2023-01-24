ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED

The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NBA Roundtable: The Lakers' trade, Curry's ejection, and Simmons' downfall

It's the most wonderful time of the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend on the horizon, this week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the Lakers' immediate future, an odd ejection in the Bay Area, and what to make of the new All-Star Draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Damian Lillard records most efficient 60-point game in NBA history

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas' OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn

Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of team president Kevin Warren last week, in conjunction with the retirement of their current president, Ted Phillips. Warren has lived multiple lives within the industry, from being a practicing lawyer to opening his own agency and representing athletes, to working in football administration for the Detroit Lions and as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently, he was the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, headquartered in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Food delivery guy walks onto court in middle of college basketball game

Tuesday night brought an action-packed slate of college basketball across the country, but there was no moment weirder than what took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. The game was momentarily stopped near the beginning of the second half when an Uber...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy