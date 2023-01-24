Read full article on original website
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED
The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
Anthony Davis returns to Lakers lineup, post double-double in win vs. Spurs | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers got a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs last night with Anthony Davis returning from his foot injury. AD scored 21 off the bench to go along with 12 rebounds. LeBron finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Lakers win, Anthony Davis return & Rui Hachimura’s Lakers debut.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
The big man is back in college basketball. The beauty of the bigs in college hoops is that they can play facing the basket or underneath. Purdue's Zach Edey, who has been the leading candidate for national player of the year up to this point, is a dominant presence in the paint.
'I have to fulfill this man's prophecy': Kobe is still inspiring Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson developed a ritual while he was rehabilitating from back-to-back ACL and Achilles’ tears over two-and-a-half years. Every day, he’d watch a video of Kobe Bryant calling him a "stone-cold killer." At a time when Thompson felt lost, Bryant helped him remember who he was as a...
NBA Player Reveals Michael Jordan Was Beating Hornets Players in One on One in his 50s
Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. And even in his 50s, Jordan could take it... The post NBA Player Reveals Michael Jordan Was Beating Hornets Players in One on One in his 50s appeared first on Outsider.
Zach Edey shows his reach with a jump hook to extend Purdue's lead over Michigan
Purdue Boilermakers' Zach Edey showed his reach with a clean jumper to extend their lead over the Michigan Wolverines. He finished the first half with a team-high 15 points.
NBA Roundtable: The Lakers' trade, Curry's ejection, and Simmons' downfall
It's the most wonderful time of the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend on the horizon, this week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the Lakers' immediate future, an odd ejection in the Bay Area, and what to make of the new All-Star Draft.
Damian Lillard records most efficient 60-point game in NBA history
Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas' OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn
Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
What Kevin Warren's hire could mean on the field for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of team president Kevin Warren last week, in conjunction with the retirement of their current president, Ted Phillips. Warren has lived multiple lives within the industry, from being a practicing lawyer to opening his own agency and representing athletes, to working in football administration for the Detroit Lions and as an executive with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently, he was the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, headquartered in Chicago.
Food delivery guy walks onto court in middle of college basketball game
Tuesday night brought an action-packed slate of college basketball across the country, but there was no moment weirder than what took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. The game was momentarily stopped near the beginning of the second half when an Uber...
