Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
FOX Sports
LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED
The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
Injury Report: Dort, Kevin Love Both Out for OKC and Cleveland Matchup
Both Cleveland and Oklahoma City will be without key starters when the two teams face off on Friday.
Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was “doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.
NBA fans charged $16.05 in booking fees to watch Wizards take on Cavaliers
Cleveland travel to Washington on February 6 and while fans looking to score a cheap ticket could see availability at $16, the booking fee alone costs $16.05 - which has drawn criticism.
FOX Sports
Zach Edey shows his reach with a jump hook to extend Purdue's lead over Michigan
Purdue Boilermakers' Zach Edey showed his reach with a clean jumper to extend their lead over the Michigan Wolverines. He finished the first half with a team-high 15 points.
FOX Sports
'I have to fulfill this man's prophecy': Kobe is still inspiring Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson developed a ritual while he was rehabilitating from back-to-back ACL and Achilles’ tears over two-and-a-half years. Every day, he’d watch a video of Kobe Bryant calling him a "stone-cold killer." At a time when Thompson felt lost, Bryant helped him remember who he was as a...
FOX Sports
No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn
Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
FOX Sports
Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting
It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
The big man is back in college basketball. The beauty of the bigs in college hoops is that they can play facing the basket or underneath. Purdue's Zach Edey, who has been the leading candidate for national player of the year up to this point, is a dominant presence in the paint.
FOX Sports
Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
FOX Sports
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
FOX Sports
Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'
"Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during the game." That was Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot's reaction to the bizarre viral moment of a delivery person walking onto the court during Wednesday night's Duquesne-Loyola Chicago men's college basketball game. Fans on social media shared similar disbelief, pointing out that it raised several questions about the school's safety measures. Duquesne responded with a statement the following day.
FOX Sports
NBA Roundtable: The Lakers' trade, Curry's ejection, and Simmons' downfall
It's the most wonderful time of the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend on the horizon, this week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the Lakers' immediate future, an odd ejection in the Bay Area, and what to make of the new All-Star Draft.
FOX Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
Alex Ovechkin scores 32nd, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in SO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended...
FOX Sports
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
We're right in the heat of conference play, with just over six weeks remaining until Selection Sunday in college basketball. The upcoming weekends are a dream for hoops junkies, and FOX is bringing a full slate on Saturday with a four-game marathon. From All-American candidates to top-10 teams and others...
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (26-14-7) and Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8) meet Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rangers vs. Maple Leafs odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers cashed as...
