Boston, MA

FOX Sports

LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game | UNDISPUTED

The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced yesterday. LeBron James was the captain out of the West with Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic joining him. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the opposing team captain and the four other East starters are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react and share their ASG snubs.
The Associated Press

Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was “doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn

Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent.
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX Sports

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'

"Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during the game." That was Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot's reaction to the bizarre viral moment of a delivery person walking onto the court during Wednesday night's Duquesne-Loyola Chicago men's college basketball game. Fans on social media shared similar disbelief, pointing out that it raised several questions about the school's safety measures. Duquesne responded with a statement the following day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NBA Roundtable: The Lakers' trade, Curry's ejection, and Simmons' downfall

It's the most wonderful time of the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline and All-Star Weekend on the horizon, this week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at the Lakers' immediate future, an odd ejection in the Bay Area, and what to make of the new All-Star Draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

We're right in the heat of conference play, with just over six weeks remaining until Selection Sunday in college basketball. The upcoming weekends are a dream for hoops junkies, and FOX is bringing a full slate on Saturday with a four-game marathon. From All-American candidates to top-10 teams and others...
GEORGIA STATE

