Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
V Rising Update Roadmap 2023
V Rising had quite the exciting first year, but the fun isn't over with just yet. A massive free content update for V Rising is in the works for 2023, promising not only to add new regions to explore, enemies to beat, or V Blood carrier bosses to steal powers from, but a slew of quality-of-life changes that will make all the difference.
IGN
Chapter 12 - The Sentinels
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 12 - The Sentinels. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Research and Event Guide
The Crackling Voltage event is debuting in Pokemon GO, bringing with it exclusive Special Research, Shiny debuts, specialized Raid Battles, and more!This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Crackling Voltage event within Pokemon GO, including its runtime, available rewards, and more!. Pokemon Go Crackling Voltage Event Runtime. The...
IGN
How to Get More Ingots
In Fire Emblem Engage, there are various materials and ingredients you can claim to build up your team's resources. The most prominent items to find are called ingots, and can be used to purchase everything from weapon upgrades to cosmetic clothing. This page contains information on how to get more types of ingots to help in base management.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 11 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out this new Hogwarts Legacy 4K PS5 gameplay, showing parts of one of the game's quests that sees you and one of your companions investigating a secret dragon fighting ring called Horntail Hall. Learn more about what's going on in the upcoming open-world action RPG's story and check out some spell-based combat.
IGN
Dead Space vs The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Comparison
The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.
IGN
Tips and Tricks for Combat, Combos, and High Ratings
We're collecting our best combat tips and tricks for Hi-Fi Rush to keep your combos going and get a great ranking in your battles and boss fights. Hi-Fi Rush was surprise-released on Jan 25, 2023 for Xbox Series S, Series X and PC. Dash to Cancel. You can cancel the...
IGN
Mount Garrison
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Mount Garrison, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
The eerie corridors of Dead Space's USG Ishimura are far from inviting. Whether it's the ravenous undead abominations lurking in the ventilation system or the growing fleshy mass that appears to be seeping into every sector of the ship, there's very little in this morbid science fiction world that isn't hellbent on ripping you limb from limb.
IGN
Valheim Update: Upcoming Patch Details
Another juicy patch is incoming for Valheim at the start of 2023, not only promising some more Mistlands balance fixes, but a dozen other bug fixes and adjustments that are bound to make your Valheim player experience more enjoyable. While the full patch notes nor the date for the next...
IGN
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
IGN
Certainty Principle
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Certainty Principle Mission Story in Chongqing, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Imogen Royce is your main target for this Mission Story, as it'll lead you right to her in the ICA...
IGN
Crossroads
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Crossroads Story Mission. During this mission, you will perform a ritual to help Agatha's situation and go to Transia to deal with Crossbones once and for all. Before The Mission. When you wake up, Agatha will be...
IGN
Pricey Shoots
Pricey Shoots are an account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A Pricey Shoot can be obtained from a Shoot Patch in Master Rank quests and expeditions. Pricey Shoots can be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. They are exclusive to the Shrine Ruins locale and can be obtained from the Unique Item: Shoot Patch.
IGN
Piercing Claw
Piercing Claw is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain equipment. It can only be found from slaying small monsters High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Piercing Claw: "Dangerous to touch with bare hands, it's used as a knife in some workshops." Where to Find Piercing Claw in...
IGN
Feats Challenges - Mendoza
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Mendoza level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Mendoza Feats Challenges. Grapes of Wrath. Description: Pacify someone with a cluster of grapes. How...
IGN
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
IGN
Over The Top
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Over The Top Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Over The Top. Find the Senior Worker. For this Mission Story, you'll have to first find a way into...
IGN
New Arrivals
New Arrivals is the first Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac and the security team’s arrival on the Ishimura, and their first encounters with the horrors waiting for them on board. Check out our Walkthrough for New Arrivals below. Sections on this page:. New Arrivals Walkthrough. This chapter...
Comments / 0