The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.

1 HOUR AGO