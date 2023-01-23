Read full article on original website
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Tigers focused on their final 2023 recruiting target
The LSU Tigers are wrapping up the recruiting trail as National Signing Day approaches. However, Brian Kelly’s staff remains dedicated to their final 2023 target in defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Jamel Howard remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class. The three-star recruit from Marist High...
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game
The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team
This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU
LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
College football coaches are flocking to Acadiana HIgh. A day after we reported that the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes was on the campus of Acadiana High, we can report that another big-name coach came to visit the Rams. The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams posted a few photos on...
For survivors, Madison Brooks case shows dark side of LSU, Tigerland: 'continuing to happen'
As Samantha Brennan pored over the details of Madison Brooks’ recent rape and death after a night in Tigerland, she was struck by the similarities between her own case from 2016 and Brooks’ final night. Brennan, too, had been drinking underage at bars near campus, met a man...
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Visits Acadiana High School [PHOTOS]
Another high-profile college football coach was at Acadiana High this week.
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly more than $1 million. Here's how they'll adjust.
A state legislative audit found that the LSU athletic department overpaid Brian Kelly by more than $1 million during his first year as football coach. Kelly was overpaid $1,001,368 in supplemental payments during the 2022 fiscal year. LSU made double payments in May and June to Kelly's LLC, then continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November.
A Baton Rouge area volleyball coach is stepping down after nearly 40 years in the profession
"This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Becky Madden said. “I’ve been coaching almost 40 years. ... It’s time.”. With those words, Madden summed up her decision to retire from coaching after spending the past 14 years as head volleyball coach at Parkview Baptist.
Our Views: When another young life is lost in horror at LSU, when will enough be enough?
For all the passion behind the angry statement of LSU President William F. Tate IV — and he had every reason to be outraged by the horrific rape and death of an intoxicated LSU student — we have seen tragedy occur many times in the volatile mix of young people and booze.
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her... The post Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
She likes nutria pizza: Anna Ribbeck joins the 'gator gang on 'Swamp People.' Catch the show Thursdays
There's some new blood on History's "Swamp People" this season. Meet Anna Ribbeck — social media strategist at the LSU AgCenter by day, is, in her spare time, an archer, hunter, jewelry artist, and yes, reality star. She's a Mandeville native now living in Baton Rouge. The newest addition...
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
