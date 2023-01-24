Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary - Official Launch Trailer
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary is a graphic novel adventure strategy game with lots of replayability. The player assumes the role of the White Rabbit in this ‘play’ on Alice in Wonderland with full voice acting, 36 pieces of unlockable art, and 16 different political endings. Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Heaven Dust 2 - Official Trailer
Heaven Dust 2 is a zombie survival horror game and an ode to the 90's horror survival game series Resident Evil. The Heaven Dust franchise takes the player through a classic survival horror experience, with plenty of exploration, action, puzzles to solve, and resource management. Heaven Dust 2 is packed with its original release Heaven Dust in the physical Heaven Dust Collection coming to Nintendo Switch going on sale February 2.
IGN
Natasi Onai
Onai is a wise young lady who seeks justice over all else. She is originally from Africa but had to move to Hogwarts because her mom became the new Divination Professor, so adapting to this new environment will be a huge part of Natsai's story.
IGN
All Genshin Paper Theater Solutions Day 1 to 4: Adeptus Ex
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
All Events in Chapter 3
This walkthrough will show you how to track down every event in Chapter 3 of Forspoken. The chapter will begin with Frey arriving in the strange city of Cipal and attempting to learn more about its people. As such, there are plenty of new faces to meet and interesting sub-stories to dive into.
IGN
Crossroads
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Crossroads Story Mission. During this mission, you will perform a ritual to help Agatha's situation and go to Transia to deal with Crossbones once and for all. Before The Mission. When you wake up, Agatha will be...
IGN
Pricey Shoots
Pricey Shoots are an account item in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. A Pricey Shoot can be obtained from a Shoot Patch in Master Rank quests and expeditions. Pricey Shoots can be found during Master Rank quests or expeditions. They are exclusive to the Shrine Ruins locale and can be obtained from the Unique Item: Shoot Patch.
IGN
Certainty Principle
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Certainty Principle Mission Story in Chongqing, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Imogen Royce is your main target for this Mission Story, as it'll lead you right to her in the ICA...
IGN
Fields of the Fallen Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Fields of the Fallen, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Legion of Super-Heroes Exclusive Clip
Supergirl ventures to the 31st century to find answers to her present-day dilemmas, only to encounter new problems and an old enemy in Legion of Super-Heroes, an all-new, feature-length DC Universe Movie coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray+Digital, Blu-ray (Canada only), and Digital starting February 7, 2023, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Comments / 0