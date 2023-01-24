Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Chapter 12 - The Sentinels
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 12 - The Sentinels. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Crossroads
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for The Crossroads Story Mission. During this mission, you will perform a ritual to help Agatha's situation and go to Transia to deal with Crossbones once and for all. Before The Mission. When you wake up, Agatha will be...
IGN
GoldenEye 007 Comes to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass This Week
N64 classic GoldenEye 007 will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass and Xbox Game Pass on January 27. Announced via Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Xbox Wire, the long-anticipated release date finally confirms when players can jump back into the role of James Bond both in single-player and its beloved multiplayer.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy - 11 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out this new Hogwarts Legacy 4K PS5 gameplay, showing parts of one of the game's quests that sees you and one of your companions investigating a secret dragon fighting ring called Horntail Hall. Learn more about what's going on in the upcoming open-world action RPG's story and check out some spell-based combat.
IGN
Dead Space vs The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Comparison
The Dead Space remake is here, and of course we can't help but remember that just one short month ago, we were all blasting off into space in Striking Distance Studios' The Callisto Protocol. One can't help but compare the two, given that The Callisto Protocol is not only a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, but that both games were directed and co-directored by the same person! With that said, check out a few side-by-side scenes of Dead Space 2023 running alonside The Callisto Protocol.
IGN
Mount Garrison
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Mount Garrison, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Heaven Dust 2 - Official Trailer
Heaven Dust 2 is a zombie survival horror game and an ode to the 90's horror survival game series Resident Evil. The Heaven Dust franchise takes the player through a classic survival horror experience, with plenty of exploration, action, puzzles to solve, and resource management. Heaven Dust 2 is packed with its original release Heaven Dust in the physical Heaven Dust Collection coming to Nintendo Switch going on sale February 2.
IGN
Elders Scrolls Online: Shadows Over Morrowind
Shadows over Morrowind is Elder Scrolls Online's latest piece of content. It's set to kick off in March with Scribes of Fate, followed by the full expansion in June.
IGN
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary - Official Launch Trailer
Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary is a graphic novel adventure strategy game with lots of replayability. The player assumes the role of the White Rabbit in this ‘play’ on Alice in Wonderland with full voice acting, 36 pieces of unlockable art, and 16 different political endings. Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit's Diary is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Emblem Edelgard
Emblems Edelgard/Dimitri/Claude, known as the Emblems of the Three Houses, are three Emblems that reside in a single bracelet. Similar to Eirika who shares an emblem with her twin brother, Ephraim, the three House Leaders all occupy the same slot/bracelet. The Three House Leaders will automatically swap at the beginning of each turn.
IGN
Pharaoh: A New Era - Official Release Date Trailer
Pharaoh: A New Era is a remake of the 1999 classic city builder that challenges players to develop cities throughout six different periods of ancient Egypt, building bustling trade centers, grand cities, and more. The game is packed with all-new code, gorgeously detailed graphics, improved mechanics, and a fresh user interface. Pharaoh: A New Era is launching on February 15 for PC.
IGN
Why Fans of The Boys and My Hero Academia Should Check Out ‘The Reckoners’
Superheroes are a ubiquitous concept in today’s media landscape, and it is easy to think that this concept can only be seen in comic books and the silver screen. There are a lot of novels that equally depict the adventures of superpowered beings, with The Reckoners being one of the best.
IGN
Natasi Onai
Onai is a wise young lady who seeks justice over all else. She is originally from Africa but had to move to Hogwarts because her mom became the new Divination Professor, so adapting to this new environment will be a huge part of Natsai's story.
IGN
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
IGN
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
IGN
She Came from the Woods - Official Trailer
In this ode to '80s horror, a group of counselors accidentally unleash a decades old evil on the last night of summer camp. As the mayhem and madness turn bloody, the staff of Camp Briarbrook are forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets are worth keeping.
IGN
Pearl Hide
Pearl Hide is a material in Monster Hunter Rise that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can only be found from Khezu in High-Rank quests or Expeditions. Pearl Hide: "The hide of a Khezu. Its strange properties are still not fully understood" How to Get Pearl Hide in...
IGN
Escape from Tarkov Patch Notes Jan 27th
The latest Patch Notes for Escape from Tarkov, live on January 26th/27th, 2023, introduce a number of small balance changes to help improve the gameplay experience across the board. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the latest balance changes as part of the January 26th/ 27th 2023 Patch...
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
Comments / 0