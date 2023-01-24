Watch: Warroad's Brock Nelson pulls out his own tooth on the bench

Tell me you're a hockey player without actually telling me you're a hockey player.

Warroad native Brock Nelson solved his own problem on Monday night, doing his own dentistry as the New York Islanders battled the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nelson was struck in the face by the stick of Toronto's William Nylander and promptly returned to the bench. Once there, Nelson noticed that his tooth was knocked loose and decided to remove it from the equation by ripping it out of his own mouth.

While Nelson successfully extracted his own tooth, it was a rough night for the Islanders, who fell to the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2.