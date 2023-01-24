ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warroad, MN

Watch: Warroad's Brock Nelson pulls out his own tooth on the bench

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkN3l_0kOu6oBO00

Tell me you're a hockey player without actually telling me you're a hockey player.

Warroad native Brock Nelson solved his own problem on Monday night, doing his own dentistry as the New York Islanders battled the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nelson was struck in the face by the stick of Toronto's William Nylander and promptly returned to the bench. Once there, Nelson noticed that his tooth was knocked loose and decided to remove it from the equation by ripping it out of his own mouth.

While Nelson successfully extracted his own tooth, it was a rough night for the Islanders, who fell to the Maple Leafs by a score of 5-2.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Nets willing to trade Seth Curry, Joe Harris; playoff contenders interested in Fred VanVleet

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
ATLANTA, NY
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy