WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Investigators believe a man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in a south Wichita home late Thursday night. Officers responded at around 11:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon, near Pawnee and McLean. Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said a 911 caller from out of state reported that a woman at the south Wichita home had been shot by her husband, "who had called the out-of-state party beforehand to tell him what he was going to do."

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO