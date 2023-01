One of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was the importance of equitable broadband access to ensure our communities have access to high-speed internet for school, work, government services, medical visits and consultations, quality of life applications, and more. The state of New Jersey has set a goal of 100% broadband availability throughout the state. To help achieve this goal, the state has created the Broadband Assessment Project to identify areas that are lacking sufficient broadband access. These areas will then be eligible for broadband expansion with the use of federal and state grant programs.

