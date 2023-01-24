BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State. Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19. The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was “doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

