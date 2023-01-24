Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Visa CEO Talks About the Future of CBDCs and Stablecoins
Visa, a global American financial services business with headquarters in San Francisco, is convinced that it can incorporate blockchain-powered solutions into its services and offerings to support the coming wave of payments despite the prevailing crypto winter. On January 24, during a call at Visa’s annual stockholder meeting, Al Kelly,...
thecoinrise.com
Moonbirds Founder Kevin Rose Lose NFTs Worth $1.1M to Hackers
Uninformed cryptocurrency users are not the only ones falling victim to fraudulent attacks, seasoned founders and creators like Kevin Rose, who is the co-founder of Moonbirds have also fallen prey. The Non-fungible token (NFT) collection founder attested to the fact that his Ethereum (ETH) wallet has been exploited and more than $1.1 million worth of his NFTs have been stolen.
thecoinrise.com
‘Blockchain Bandit’ Starts Moving Stolen Funds – Chainalysis
American blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has confirmed the movement of funds stolen by Blockchain Bandit, a cybergang notorious for siphoning digital assets from wallets with vulnerable private keys. Since 2016 when the hackers terminated their six-year-long thieving spree which accumulated a total of $90 million for them, this is the first time that the loot is being transferred.
thecoinrise.com
Grayscale CEO Blames SEC for Slowed Growth of Bitcoin
According to the CEO of Grayscale Investments, Michael Sonnenshein, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approach to crypto regulatory compliance has prevented the growth of Bitcoin in the nation. According to Sonnenshein, the regulator’s inactivity “prevented Bitcoin’s advancement into the U.S. regulatory perimeter,” and also delayed the...
thecoinrise.com
Amazon Prepares to Launch New Gaming Initiative This Spring
Amazon, one of the world’s most popular online retailers, plans to launch an NFT gaming initiative in April. The new initiative will be the company’s first foray into the cryptocurrency space. Blockworks broke the story on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation. A number of insiders told...
thecoinrise.com
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
thecoinrise.com
Gemini Lays off 10% of its Workforce: Report
According to an article by CNBC, another 10% of Gemini’s personnel will be laid off as part of the third wave of job reductions that the regulated cryptocurrency exchange has implemented in less than a year. The layoff, according to Cameron Winklevoss, was caused by both macroeconomic pressure and...
thecoinrise.com
UK Treasury Seeks a Head of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
A recently uploaded LinkedIn job posting shows that the United Kingdom Treasury Department is in search of a qualified individual to run its crypto unit, especially concerning the development of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), dubbed the Digital Pound. The job posting which was tagged “Head of Central Bank Digital Currency” listed a couple of expectations from the successful candidate for the position.
