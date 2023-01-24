this is just ridiculous.be who you wantbut stop thinking it's all about your feelings and no one else matters.how about straight people don't want it removed.now what. see. we can't make the one sided happy because the other will be upset.
Utter foolishness. Stop this madness a natural woman is just that a natural woman. Please sit down and stop trying to bend life to fit your ideals.
Someone please make this song over and call it Natural Man so the trans men can have something to complain about. Somehow I feel they are being left out of this argument.
Related
Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”
Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Grace Franklin is Apart of ‘AGT All-Stars’ Group Detroit Youth Choir
‘Natural Woman’: Trans Group’s ‘Satire’ Tweet About Aretha Franklin’s Classic Song Sparks Fake News
Update: Parody Twitter Account Takes Responsibility, Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman” Trans Tweet Is False
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
People are only just realising what Little Bo-Peep is really about – and it’s not sheep
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 35