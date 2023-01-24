ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

news8000.com

Challenge Academy welcomes 50th class of cadets

FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Challenge Academy hit two major milestones. The program is in its 25th year and they welcomed their 50th class. 140 newcomers arrived at Fort McCoy and said goodbye to their families ahead of their five and a half-month stay at Challenge Academy. After a...
FORT MCCOY, WI
news8000.com

UW-La Crosse to open esports area to the public

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Members of the public can take advantage of UW-La Crosse's "EZONE" -- along with the purchase of a membership or day pass. UWL opened their EZONE in the Recreational Eagle Center in February of 2021. The room features 31 computer games, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games, along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games for gamers to enjoy.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
wizmnews.com

Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st

A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Police searching for missing La Crosse woman, safety in question

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Officers with the La Crosse police department are searching for a woman missing since September 27th. The police department issued a missing endangered person alert for 37-year-old Jennifer l. Peterson. She goes by Jen P., and she was last heard from in September when she was...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
LA CROSSE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America

Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening

TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Country Boom announces line-up for 2023

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. ​COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
LA CROSSE, WI

