news8000.com
Volunteers collect data on unsheltered population in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) -- Local non-profit organizations are uniting to collect crucial data on the unhoused population in La Crosse County. Volunteers met at 4 a.m. to do the Point-in-Time Count. Multiple teams of volunteers walked through downtown La Crosse to get a head count of each unsheltered person...
news8000.com
Challenge Academy welcomes 50th class of cadets
FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Challenge Academy hit two major milestones. The program is in its 25th year and they welcomed their 50th class. 140 newcomers arrived at Fort McCoy and said goodbye to their families ahead of their five and a half-month stay at Challenge Academy. After a...
news8000.com
UW-La Crosse to open esports area to the public
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Members of the public can take advantage of UW-La Crosse's "EZONE" -- along with the purchase of a membership or day pass. UWL opened their EZONE in the Recreational Eagle Center in February of 2021. The room features 31 computer games, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games, along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games for gamers to enjoy.
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
wizmnews.com
Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st
A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
wiproud.com
Police searching for missing La Crosse woman, safety in question
WEAU-TV 13
Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
news8000.com
Overdose deaths in La Crosse climb to 9, local officials say Narcan isn't as effective
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Gundersen Health System, Gunderson Tri-State Ambulance, and the La Crosse Police Department held a press conference at Tri-State's headquarters. Various officials informed the community to stay alert, and discussed what action will be taken going forward. Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen Health System says, "There may...
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America
Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Buffalo County rollover crash Wednesday evening
TOWN OF CANTON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Wednesday evening. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old Thomasville, Ga. woman was driving a pickup truck when she went off of the roadway on County Road JJ near County Road F in the Town of Canton, or about eight miles southeast of Durand, and rolled down an embankment at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
news8000.com
La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
