El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Intermittent shoulder work will take place on Madrid Avenue from Solano Avenue to Sexton Street for approximately three weeks starting Monday, according to the city. Utility and pedestrian improvements are being made on the street by Highland Enterprises under contract with the city. RoadRUNNER Transit Route 6, Stop 24 The post Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Water restored after sinkhole swallows car in South-Central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Water tells KTSM that a device used to hold two segments of a pipeline failed, causing the pavement to break. EP Water also adds that 30 customers were affected, and water service has since been restored. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street is expected to open […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats

DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
DEMING, NM
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

More Artists Who Performed In El Paso Just One Time

For now. Because we all know, anything can happen. These are all bands & artists who performed only one time in El Paso... and that's it. They haven't returned, perhaps one day they will. EDIT: This is strictly for El Paso. We're not talking about Las Cruces or Juarez. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

