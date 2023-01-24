Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Intermittent shoulder work will take place on Madrid Avenue from Solano Avenue to Sexton Street for approximately three weeks starting Monday, according to the city. Utility and pedestrian improvements are being made on the street by Highland Enterprises under contract with the city. RoadRUNNER Transit Route 6, Stop 24 The post Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks appeared first on KVIA.
Water restored after sinkhole swallows car in South-Central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Water tells KTSM that a device used to hold two segments of a pipeline failed, causing the pavement to break. EP Water also adds that 30 customers were affected, and water service has since been restored. Temporary pavement is expected to be placed this week and the street is expected to open […]
KVIA
Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
KVIA
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
KOAT 7
Deming City Hall placed on lockdown due to threats
DEMING, N.M. — Deming public safety officials have placed the city hall in Deming on lockdown as they investigate threats toward employees. According to the city, telephonic threats were made on Wednesday morning. The chief of police recommended the lockdown while they investigate incident. Deming City Hall will remain...
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
A Look at the 78 Million Dollar Improvements to Bel Air High
Bel Air High school has had many students walk the halls initially built in the 1950s. Fast forward to February 2021, as the groundbreaking ceremony begins construction of a new academic wing, which was approved as part of a $425 million dollar bond approved by Ysleta ISD voters. Now in...
Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern
Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
KVIA
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team. A parent said someone found the uniforms at the...
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
cbs4local.com
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
Your Vote Can Name San Elizario Best Historic Small Town in America
The City of San Elizario has been nominated again as Best Historic Small Town in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2023. Last year it was only able to garner enough votes to get the #3 spot, but we've been given a second chance. So Much History. Established more than 400...
El Paso News
Photo gallery: A look back at Chief Allen through the years; plus, funeral details
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Police Chief Greg Allen died unexpectedly last week at age 71. He had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the force he loved for nearly 15 years. Here is a look back at his life through...
DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
El Paso News
Two Borderland teachers named to national ‘Extraordinary Educators’ list
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Borderland teachers have received national honors and have been named to the 2023 class of “Extraordinary Educators” as named by Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates. Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park...
More Artists Who Performed In El Paso Just One Time
For now. Because we all know, anything can happen. These are all bands & artists who performed only one time in El Paso... and that's it. They haven't returned, perhaps one day they will. EDIT: This is strictly for El Paso. We're not talking about Las Cruces or Juarez. The...
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1