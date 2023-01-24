ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley hockey wins battle of unbeaten streaks

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Monday's local high school action:

Boys Ice hockey: Somerset Berkley vs. Medfield

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 3, Medfield 0

LOCATION: Driscoll Arena

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 11-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders won the battle of unbeaten streaks after blanking non-league opponent Medfield at home. Kien Stafford had a goal and two assists for SBR. Noah Taylor and Aaron Preston each scored a goal. Davis Sullivan collected a pair of assists while Luke Gauvin and Liam Derocher also added assists in the win. Brandon Silva stopped an eye-popping 50 shots on net for the shutout. Medfield had its 10-game winning streak snapped and falls to 10-2.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Greater New Bedford on Saturday.

'Big performers': Who are the Herald News Basketball Players of the Week for Jan. 16-21?

Boys basketball: Durfee at Braintree

SCORE: Braintree 58, Durfee 48

LOCATION: Braintree

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Durfee, 6-5

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped a tough game against non-league opponent Braintree. Jeyden Espinal netted a team-high 20 points for Durfee. Avonte Lamore added eight points. "The boys struggled offensively tonight and Braintree capitalized on our errors," HIlltopper head coach Joe DaCruz said. "Consistency will continue to be the point of emphasis. We knew it would be a tough coming in and they would give us their best effort. We just couldn't get over the hump late in the game."

NEXT UP: Durfee faces league opponent Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday.

Rough and tough: Meet Greater Fall River boys soccer All-Scholastics teams

Boys basketball: Westport vs. Atlantis Charter

SCORE: Westport 66, Atlantis Charter 62

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Westport, 7-3; Atlantis Charter, 5-7

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats edged Atlantis Charter at home. Hunter Brodeur poured a game-high 23 points for Westport. Owen Boudria added 21 points in the win. Angel Martinez scored a team-high 20 points for the Tritons. Other scorers include Karter Perreira (11), Raul Pimental (10), Miquel Pimental (nine), Izzy Aponte (six) and DJ Adediran (six). Kam Silva did a good job on the boards. "The kids played an excellent first half and we held a three-point lead," Tritons head coach Bob Ferris said. "Westport came out fast and we had too many turnovers and got down by 17 in the third."

NEXT UP: Westport travels to Holbrook while Atlantis Charter travels to South Shore Christian Academy.

Boys basketball: Diman at South Shore

SCORE: Diman 76, South Shore 48

LOCATION: South Shore

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Diman, 4-9 (2-3 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals easily defeated South Shore on the road. Sam Perry led the way with a game-high 24 points for Diman. Teammates Jack Librera had 11 points and Syair Neal finished with 10 points. Jace Peixoto also played well in the win.

NEXT UP: The Bengals host Upper Cape on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball: Durfee vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Durfee 46, Fairhaven 23

LOCATION: Durfee

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Durfee, 10-2 (2-2 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers collected a big win at home against non-league opponent Fairhaven. Mya Hayes-Paulette led a balanced scoring attack for Durfee with a team-high 13 points. Maggie O’Connell chipped in with nine points while Julianna Sousa added seven points. Maddie Hargraves finished with six points.

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers host Seekonk on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball: Westport at Wareham

SCORE: Westport 52, Wareham 29

LOCATION: Wareham

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Westport, 8-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats defeated non-league opponent Wareham on the road. Top performers for Westport were Korynne Holden (20 points, three rebounds and six steals), Leah Sylvain (15 points, three assists and four steals), Sarah Perry (10 points, four rebounds and three steals) and Jenna Egbe (five points and 11 rebounds). Meghan Molloy also hit the scoring sheet with a bucket.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats host Holbrook on Wednesday.

Girls basketball: Diman vs. Sturgis East

SCORE: Diman 53, Sturgis East 10

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Diman, 8-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals won their sixth in a row, beating Sturgis East at home. Lizzy Kinnane led the way for Diman with a game-high 15 points. Evey Fernandes added 14 points and Jayda Martino finished with eight points.

NEXT UP: The Bengals travel to Bristol-Plymouth on Thursday.

Girls basketball: Somerset Berkley at New Bedford

SCORE: New Bedford 47, Somerset Berkley 41

LOCATION: New Bedford

DATE: Jan. 23

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 5-6 (5-2 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders dropped a non-league game against New Bedford on the road. Mia Gentile led SBR with a team-high 17 points. Gabriella Nugent added 12 points.

NEXT UP: The Raiders host Wareham on Tuesday.

Indoor Track: Case at D5 relays

SCORE: N/A

LOCATION: Reggie Lewis Center

DATE: Jan. 21

RECORD: N/A

HIGHLIGHTS: The Case girls shot put team medaled at the D5 State relays, finishing fourth  for the second consecutive year on Saturday. Olivia Silva continued her stellar season with a throw of 32’5”. Brooke Perron and Lily Picard also had strong performances throwing 28’10” and 24’11", respectively. The distance medley team won their heat and placed 13th overall. They were led by an outstanding performance by Ashlyn Byrnes, whose 1600 meter anchor leg was well below six minutes. The hurdle relay team of Hannah Santos, Kaelyn Lecomte, Shelby Hajder, and Maeve Richardson combined for a solid 15th-place performance. The boys shot put team of Jacob Janicki (37’9”), Baylor Thacker, and Devin Silva finished 13th out of 28 teams . Silva and Thacker combined with Ben Fortier to take 16th out of 40 teams in the 4x50 relay

NEXT UP: The Cardinals will next compete on Wednesday against Bourne.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley hockey wins battle of unbeaten streaks

