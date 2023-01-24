Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69
For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
Noozhawk
Thematic Learning Initiative Extends the UCSB Arts & Lectures Conversation
UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) Arts & Lectures announces its Winter 2023 Thematic Learning Initiative (TLI) events and book giveaways. The Thematic Learning Initiative provides opportunities for anyone interested in delving deeper into the issues raised by A&L artists and speakers. Participants can connect with others at salon-style discussions, film...
Noozhawk
Ava Stryker Leads Balanced San Marcos Attack for Opening Win at Newport Elite Eight
Ava Stryker powered in six goals and drew three ejections to lead a balanced San Marcos girls water polo team to a 19-13 win over CIF-San Diego Section power The Bishop’s School of La Jolla at the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Thursday at Newport Harbor High. Sophia Panossian...
Noozhawk
From Dancing Pirates to Flower Festival, Lompoc Goes to Town With Activities for 2023
With the new year come new opportunities, and Lompoc is promoting 12 months of local activities that run through Dec. 31. Some top local events for 2023 include:. Boscutti Ballet Theatre Presents “Pirates! The Curse of the Shadow Stones”. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m. at Lompoc Civic Auditorium. The...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Takes Care of Business, Beats Santa Barbara, for 3rd Straight Channel League Title
The San Marcos boys soccer team clinched its third straight Channel League title with a 4-1 rivalry win over Santa Barbara High on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals improved to 12-0-0 (36 points) and 13-1-2 overall. They hold a seven-point lead over second-place Oxnard (9-1-2, 29 points) with two league games remaining.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Hold Off Santa Barbara for Rivalry Victory, 47-39
San Marcos jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Santa Barbara High, 47-39, in a crosstown Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday at the Thunderhut. Mia Martinez-Tomatis led three Royals in double figures with 13 points, Riley Welch scored 11 points and Mariia Shytkova...
Noozhawk
UCSB Picked to Win Big West by D1Baseball
UC Santa Barbara baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman...
Noozhawk
Water Polo: Underclassmen Lead Way for Carpinteria; Santa Barbara Edged by Oaks Christian
Lilli Nemetz scored four goals and Giulia Piccoletti had three to lead the Carpinteria girls water polo team to a 9-3 win over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League game on Tuesday. Piccoletti, a sophomore center position and Nemetz, a junior attacker, sparked the Warriors to a 4-1 lead with...
Noozhawk
Opera Santa Barbara’s Premiere of ‘An American Dream’ Probes Dark Chapter in U.S. History
Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) exploration of contemporary American dramas continues in 2023 with the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Lobero Theatre. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War...
Noozhawk
City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
Noozhawk
Emma Gilbert Scores 8 goals to Lead Dos Pueblos at SoCal Invite, Santa Barbara Splits Games
Emma Gilbert scored a season-high eight goals to lead the Dos Pueblos to a 15-7 win over Mira Costa in the opening round of the SoCal Girls Invite Thursday. Alina King dished out six assists and Megan Garner knocked away 14 blocks for the Chargers. They led by five at 11-6 going into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 4-1 advantage in the final frame.
Noozhawk
Giulia Piccoletti Leads Carpinteria Water Polo to Win; Baylor Wilson’s Hat Trick Paces Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer
Giulia Piccoletti led the way with seven goals as the Carpinteria girls beat Hueneme 12-1 Thursday to remain undefeated in Citrus Coast League play. Taylor Classen and Lilli Nemetz each scored twice for the Warriors and Kate Isaac scored once. The Warriors next their 6-0 league record, 13-4 overall, to...
Noozhawk
Wrestling: Run of 4 Straight Pins Carry Santa Barbara Past Pacifica
The Santa Barbara High wrestling team recorded four straight pins and defeated Pacifica, 45-31, in the final Channel League dual meet of the season on Tuesday night in Oxnard. Benicio Holland-Garica, Angel Parra, Jonathan Hernandez Mora and Jose Escobar won their bouts by fall to give the Dons the lead for good.
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
Noozhawk
Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Drop OT decision to Santa Paula; Santa Ynez Falls to Templeton
The Carpinteria girls battled to the end Thursday against Citrus Coast League undefeated leader Santa Paula, but the host Cardinals posted a 50-43 win in overtime. The Warriors led 21-16 at the half, after both teams came out playing aggressive defense. Carpinteria held Santa Paula to five points in the second quarter.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday
The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
Noozhawk
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members
Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
