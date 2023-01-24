ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69

For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
HONOLULU, HI
Noozhawk

Thematic Learning Initiative Extends the UCSB Arts & Lectures Conversation

UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) Arts & Lectures announces its Winter 2023 Thematic Learning Initiative (TLI) events and book giveaways. The Thematic Learning Initiative provides opportunities for anyone interested in delving deeper into the issues raised by A&L artists and speakers. Participants can connect with others at salon-style discussions, film...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Hold Off Santa Barbara for Rivalry Victory, 47-39

San Marcos jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Santa Barbara High, 47-39, in a crosstown Channel League girls basketball game on Thursday at the Thunderhut. Mia Martinez-Tomatis led three Royals in double figures with 13 points, Riley Welch scored 11 points and Mariia Shytkova...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Picked to Win Big West by D1Baseball

UC Santa Barbara baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

City Puts Out the Word, It is Looking for a New Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-25 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information about the application and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Emma Gilbert Scores 8 goals to Lead Dos Pueblos at SoCal Invite, Santa Barbara Splits Games

Emma Gilbert scored a season-high eight goals to lead the Dos Pueblos to a 15-7 win over Mira Costa in the opening round of the SoCal Girls Invite Thursday. Alina King dished out six assists and Megan Garner knocked away 14 blocks for the Chargers. They led by five at 11-6 going into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 4-1 advantage in the final frame.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wrestling: Run of 4 Straight Pins Carry Santa Barbara Past Pacifica

The Santa Barbara High wrestling team recorded four straight pins and defeated Pacifica, 45-31, in the final Channel League dual meet of the season on Tuesday night in Oxnard. Benicio Holland-Garica, Angel Parra, Jonathan Hernandez Mora and Jose Escobar won their bouts by fall to give the Dons the lead for good.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

El Capitán State Beach Bear

Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday

The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members

Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
ISLA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy