Daron Payne should be available for the Chicago Bears in this upcoming free agency class. The Chicago Bears are going to be a big player this NFL offseason with a lot of salary cap to spend and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago has a bunch of needs to fill and has the assets to do so, as they are expected to be very active.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO