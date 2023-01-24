Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
How did Manny Ramirez, other ex-Red Sox fare in latest Baseball Hall of Fame voting?
Manny Ramirez only has three more years of eligibility on the BBWAA ballot. David Ortiz won’t have any familiar company near his plaque in Cooperstown. At least not this year. The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the latest BBWAA balloting Tuesday, with Scott Rolen the lone player elected among...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
1 Player the Vikings Can’t Afford to Lose
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason is underway after the team lost their lone playoff game of the season. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed his first steps by signing players to future contracts and by initiating the departure of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Free agency will be one of...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
The Vikings Biggest Free Agent Decision from a National Lens
The 2023 Minnesota Vikings will have significant changes from the 2022 roster as such is life in the NFL for any team — but may be supersized for the 2022 NFC North winner. These players are slated to hit free agency in March:. Kris Boyd (CB) Garrett Bradbury (C)
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Vikings Eyeing Pettine a Bit Too Late
Since the offseason has started for the Minnesota Vikings, the most substantial change made has been in relieving former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell of his duties. That was the right move, but looking internally at Mike Pettine at this juncture seems a bit misguided. During the season it was clear...
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
New York Yankees exploring left field help on every front
The New York Yankees have indicated that they are looking to add a left handed hitting outfielder to balance their lineup. That quest has led to numerous discussions in both free agency and the trade front. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been in...
NFL Coaching Legend Has Helpful Advice for Vikings
A mentor to former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Bill Parcells has some advice for the purple and gold team — and the 13 other squads that reached the 2022 postseason. Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time AP Coach of the Year, contributes to The 33rd Team...
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
Yardbarker
Commanders insider has good news about potential Chicago Bears free agent target
Daron Payne should be available for the Chicago Bears in this upcoming free agency class. The Chicago Bears are going to be a big player this NFL offseason with a lot of salary cap to spend and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago has a bunch of needs to fill and has the assets to do so, as they are expected to be very active.
Blue Jays Reveal New Rogers Centre Outfield Dimensions & Wall Heights
The Blue Jays revealed the new dimensions for Rogers Centre's renovated outfield walls ahead of the 2023 season.
FanSided
