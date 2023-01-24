Temporary repairs underway for storm-damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz 01:55

SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.

The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made.

"The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.

Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature.

Crews perform temporary repairs on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz on January 23, 2023. CBS

Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth the effort and the investment to repair and reopen the road.

"Is it worth it trying to stop Mother Nature from eroding this sea cliff? Well, living a block away I hope they fix it because I don't want my house underwater. But also a lot of people come here and enjoy this coast," Hosmer told KPIX.

A spokesperson for the city estimates the emergency repairs could cost $200,000 or more. The price tag for the permanent repairs according to the city is between $5 million and $10 million.

"Yeah, we have chunks of the cliff that fall in all the time," neighbor Tommy Hall told KPIX.

According to Hall, the recent damage has re-ignited an old debate about how best to protect West Cliff and at what cost. The city is considering a long-term plan to convert it into a one-way street with an additional lane for bicyclist and walkers.

Hall said the area is too beloved and well-used to allow it to be reclaimed by Mother Nature completely.

"Ultimately, I want to see a lot of aspects of West Cliff saved. You don't want to just see it deteriorate. But do it thoughtfully and effectively," he said.