Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Report: Tua Still in Concussion Protocol, Will Miss Pro Bowl
The Dolphins quarterback has been in the league’s protocols for a month after entering for the second time in late December.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
NFL Championship Round Favorites
Championship weekend is almost upon us, with two tight contests on the slate to determine who will represent each NFL conference in Super Bowl LVII. Both games look like they’ll come down to the wire, with the home team favored by less than a field goal. After Chiefs’ starting...
WegENT
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
839
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhance Your Sports Fan Experiencehttps://wegrynenterprises.com
Comments / 0