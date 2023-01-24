Read full article on original website
Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ Season 3 Has a Premiere Date
'Be My Guest' Season 3 premieres on March 5, 2023, with host Ina Garten welcoming Misty Copeland, Norah Jones, Stanley Tucci, and Laura Linney to her East Hampton home.
Burns Night, celebrating Scottish poet with a feast: What to know
Enjoying stuffed sheep stomach, sausage rolls and whisky is tradition on Burns Night — a holiday that commemorates the life and work of the iconic Scottish poet, Robert Burns. Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery and Urbanrest Brewing Co. are co-hosting a Burns Night celebration on Saturday. Attendees can enjoy a proper Burns supper along with drinks, music, storytelling, and family-friendly entertainment from local musicians, bagpipes, and more. ...
‘Flora and Son’ Director John Carney Says Film Spotlights the Art of Music in Era When ‘We’ve Forgotten’ It (Video)
The director asserts his new film reaffirms his belief that music can save someone’s life. “Flora and Son” director John Carney, who has made a niche for himself in films that tackle what music means to people, used his own mother as inspiration for his latest project at Sundance, which has sold to Apple for over $20 million.
Date-Night Dinner Recipes
Show your amore with a homecooked dinner—whether Shrimp Creole, Marry Me Chicken, pasta, or another dish tempts your tastes The post Date-Night Dinner Recipes appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Sundance Awards 2023: Updating Live
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is announcing its awards at a ceremony in Park City on Friday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced. In the U.S. Dramatic Competition section, “Theater Camp” won the award for ensemble cast, while Lío Mehiel won the individual acting award for “Mutt.” “Magazine Dreams” won for creative vision, and “The Persian Version” for screenplay.
‘The 1619 Project’ Review: With Hulu Docuseries, Nikole Hannah-Jones Regains the Upper Hand
With Florida governor and expected Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis making headlines for rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies, Hulu’s six-part docuseries “The 1619 Project” couldn’t be better timed. What started as an initiative from The New York Times reassessing slavery’s lingering impact on our nation even in the 21st century sparked a conservative backlash, making top journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones both a star and a target in the process. In some ways, that backlash has only fueled “The 1619 Project’s” momentum, which already includes a bestselling book and now this Oprah Winfrey-produced docuseries on Hulu.
Sit On It, Ojai! How ‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams Lost a Mayoral Race to a Yoga Instructor
OJAI, Ca — It looked, for one brief shining moment, as if Potsie had pulled it off. On election night last November, Anson Williams was up by about 100 votes, what in these parts counts as a commanding lead. There were still plenty of results left to tally in the hotly contested campaign for mayor of Ojai, California — where all of 3,604 ballots were cast in 2022 — but the 73-year-old former TV star was far enough ahead of his opponent, 59-year-old incumbent mayor and yoga instructor Betsy Stix, that a few days later Stix released a statement congratulating Williams on his victory.
