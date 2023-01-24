ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP Nordic scores top finishes at JV Championships

Eden Prairie High School‘s (EPHS) girls and boys JV Nordic ski teams finished their season on a high at the Lake Conference JV Championships, with JV1 girls placing first overall, and JV1 boys, JV2 girls, and JV2 boys each second overall. Freshman Leah Bakken led the JV1 girls to first place overall on Wednesday night [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE

Major coaching move in Minnesota high school football

VICTORIA, Minn. — Dan O'Brien, the very successful head coach at 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Academy, resigned Thursday and has accepted the job at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Two more famous coaches, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson, are coming out of retirement to be assistant coaches...
VICTORIA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles blast Buffalo

Freshman forward Mason Moe (19) scores in the second period, with screen help from senior captain Teddy Townsend (28), giving the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team a 2-1 lead over Buffalo. The Eagles went on to win 3-2 over the Bison. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP boys swim and dive beats Hopkins 96-80

It was a night of personal bests for Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) boys swim and dive team on Friday, Jan. 20, as they outperformed Hopkins High School 96-80 at the EP Aquatic Center. The Eagles went into the home meet with solid expectations for a great result. Head coach Kelly Boston said the team [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
B102.7

These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Heather Ann Kolarik, 45

Heather Ann Kolarik, 45

Heather Ann Kolarik, age 45 of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Heather was born on October 20, 1977 to Leonard and the late Kathy Turek. She grew up in New Prague and was a 1996 graduate of New Prague High School. Heather went on to study at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in the area of graphic design. While attending school at St. Cloud, Heather worked at Target, where she met Larry Kolarik.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie students receive fall collegiate academic honors

Eden Prairie students named to their college or university Dean’s List or President’s List for the fall term are listed below, alphabetically by school. EPLN receives this information directly from the schools. If you don’t see your student listed, contact the school and ask them to include EPLN on its mailing list: editor@eplocalnews.org Belmont University, Nashville, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?

Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap

MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

