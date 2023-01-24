Man Sentenced 22 Years to Life for 19-Year-Old’s El Cajon Stabbing Death

A courtroom gavel. File photo

A man who fatally stabbed a 19-year-old El Cajon resident more than five years ago was sentenced Monday to 22 years to life in state prison.

Luis Mondragon Pedroza, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 12, 2017, slaying of 19-year-old Kyle Khamphan.

Khamphan was driven in a private vehicle to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa following a fight in the 700 block of East Park Avenue, but was declared dead on arrival of stab wounds to his upper body, police said. A 17-year-old boy also suffered stab wounds in the fight, but survived.

Police said they believed the stabbing stemmed from a gang-related altercation.

Pedroza, then 18, was arrested less than a week later on state Route 125 near Grossmont Boulevard in La Mesa. His co-defendant, Francisco Gabriel Meza, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested later that night.

Prosecutors said Pedroza was the one who stabbed the victim.

Meza pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years in state prison in 2019.