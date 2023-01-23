Read full article on original website
12-Year-Old Reporter on Assignment in the Redwoods of Big Sur
I went into the woods because there was a pandemic. When life changed for everyone, our family returned to our homestead, a redwood forest in Big Sur. To begin the expedition to our land, we cross 7 rivers and drive along a dirt road up the side of a mountain, to arrive at our off-grid, cozy cabin. Our land is a working model, (and sometimes a non-working model), of alternative energy, with solar panels, and a Pelton wheel that provides us with electricity. I have been dreaming of how a Pelton wheel could be utilized in NYC with all of our rain and tall buildings, since water and elevation are two of the key components in har-nessing electricity this way. The land has taught me so much. Nature is one of my best teachers. Another great teacher is my science mentor Geoff Von Saltza, so I decided to interview him about hydro-electric power. Now, without further ado, my interview.
A View of Two Neighborhood Chocolate Shops
I came to chocolate relatively late in life; at age 24, to be precise, when Valrhona Chocolate began to export to the United States in the mid-1980s. Pastry chefs everywhere clamored for the high-quality French base chocolate (also known as couverture). I discovered it in Gotham Bar and Grill’s signature dark chocolate cake. True, I’d had some version of dark chocolate as a child, in Bosco and in Nonpareils, but this was dark chocolate of a very distinct sort—it was stormy and so full-flavored. Flash forward to the present, when quality dark and milk chocolate can be had in so many wonderful shapes and forms, right here in Greenwich Village, at Li-Lac Chocolates and See’s Candies.
The Boy from Brooklyn
I was in high school when I finally got the courage to get on the train. I knew if my mom found out I would be in big trouble. Because back in the day, the subways were really bad. After I stepped foot into the West Village, for the very first time, there was no turning back: The Boy from Brooklyn, found his home!
Greenwich Village Little League Opens Spring Registration, Looking Forward to Full Programs
Winter might just be getting underway, but Greenwich Village Little League (GVLL) is already looking forward to spring. GVLL, which accepts registrants who live or go to school on the west side of Manhattan, from SoHo up through Green-wich Village and Chelsea to Hell’s Kitchen, opened registration for their spring season on November 17th, and spots are already filling up fast.
Another Successful Screening for the New York City Teen Film Festival!
The New York City Teen Film Festival’s annual screening occurred on October 29th at Cinema Village on East 12th Street, marking the festival’s seventh annual event since its inception in 2016. The festival was a success, and attendees had the opportunity to see the works of some of the best young filmmakers in the New York area. Of the 300 submissions, six awards were distributed among 22 nominated films, all reviewed by a panel of professional filmmakers. This year’s winners were selected by Lisa Hurwitz, who is known for her work on the film The Automat, renowned Mexican filmmaker Javier Montes D’Arce, and Emily Kunstler, a West Village native who co-runs the documentary production company “Off-Center.”
