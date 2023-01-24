Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Jan. 25
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Female requested assistance retrieving personal belongings from a church on the 5200 block of Irvine Ave. NW. SHe was advised to wait until the church would give her access to the building tomorrow.
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Jan. 26
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Jan. 26. Suspicious person outside of a business on the 900 block of Washington Ave. S. Subject identified as a juvenile and transported home. Traffic Stop, 9:21 p.m.
Audubon man killed in train crash
An Audubon man was killed Monday in a collision with a train in Becker County. Sheriff Todd Glander reports that an eastbound BNSF struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes around 1:36 a.m. on Jan. 23. Deputies and other first responders arrived and located the deceased...
Fargo man killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed after a single snowmobile accident in Becker County Sunday evening. Sheriff Todd Glander reports his office received a call after the rider, identified as 34-year-old Scott Fossum, was not wearing a helmet and was not breathing after the crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Menahga man injured in crash with semi
One was injured after a crash with a semi-truck in Park Rapids Wednesday morning. The state patrol says the Volvo Semi failed to yield while making a left onto Highway 71 from a business access. The front of a Ford F350 hit the passenger side of the Volvo trailer, with...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota
A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week. According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.
Bemidji School bus involved in minor traffic accident this morning
Bemidji Area Schools says a school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning. According to a release, district transportation staff responded to the accident site and verified that a car struck the rear of the bus, causing minor damage. Bemidji Middle School students on their way to...
Rail Corridor development committee meets this week
The Railroad Corridor Development Committee will have its second meeting Thursday. The meeting will not be televised, but it will begin at 4 p.m. at Bemidji City Council Chambers. Items on the agenda include updates from the Port Authority, Kraus Anderson, Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji; and scheduled discussions on...
Launch for e-permitting delayed to March 7
The City of Bemidji and the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board have announced a tentative release date for a new e-permitting website. Some essential upgrades and additions have pushed back the original launch date to Tuesday, March 7. Updates on the launch can be found on the city’s or...
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Fiskevold Gould announces intention to run in special Ward 1 election
Gwenia Fiskevold Gould has announced her intention to run as a candidate in the special Ward 1 election this spring. Filing for this special election will open Jan. 31, and will remain open during City Hall hours through Feb. 14. Fiskevold Gould is the Director of Annual Giving at the...
