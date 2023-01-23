Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
westviewnews.org
12-Year-Old Reporter on Assignment in the Redwoods of Big Sur
I went into the woods because there was a pandemic. When life changed for everyone, our family returned to our homestead, a redwood forest in Big Sur. To begin the expedition to our land, we cross 7 rivers and drive along a dirt road up the side of a mountain, to arrive at our off-grid, cozy cabin. Our land is a working model, (and sometimes a non-working model), of alternative energy, with solar panels, and a Pelton wheel that provides us with electricity. I have been dreaming of how a Pelton wheel could be utilized in NYC with all of our rain and tall buildings, since water and elevation are two of the key components in har-nessing electricity this way. The land has taught me so much. Nature is one of my best teachers. Another great teacher is my science mentor Geoff Von Saltza, so I decided to interview him about hydro-electric power. Now, without further ado, my interview.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
A Gilded Age Mansion in New York City Just Listed for $80 Million
Large homes in New York City might seem like an oxymoron, but this wasn’t always true. Before nearly every inch of Manhattan was developed, a Gilded Age mansion in the Big Apple wasn’t uncommon. Back in the 1800s, with a booming economy and open space, crafting expansive properties wasn’t out of the question for the city’s most affluent residents. Reimagined in HBO’s The Gilded Age, many were clustered along Fifth Avenue—sometimes taking up a whole city block. While most of the palatial homes were demolished or remodeled into other uses, like high-end luxury stores or hotels, it is possible to find some in their original, residential fashion—and one just came to market.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
NYC pol wants Nazi allies removed from Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the city must remove the names of Nazi collaborators Henri Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval from the Canyon of Heroes — almost 100 years after they were honored with a ticker-tape parade. “There are difficult calls here on the Canyon of Heroes and the question of reconsidering modern monuments in general, but all of us should agree that Nazi collaborators are simply beyond the pale,” Levine, who is Jewish, told The Post. Pétain and Laval fell into international disgrace after they collaborated with the Third Reich in sending thousands of Jews to their deaths while respectively...
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
Curbside compost collection is coming to all of NYC
The amount of compost collected in Queens each week has also soared since the start of the program, with 478,000 pounds of compost collected the first week and 1.79 million pounds collected the week of Nov. 12. Mayor Eric Adams will announce a major expansion of the popular compost collection program on Thursday. [ more › ]
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NYC officials call for removal of Nazi collaborators from Canyon of Heroes
"Removing the plaques is not a whitewashing of history. Rather, it is a refusal to continue to honor two people who made the choice to embody the worst of humanity."
westviewnews.org
A View of Two Neighborhood Chocolate Shops
I came to chocolate relatively late in life; at age 24, to be precise, when Valrhona Chocolate began to export to the United States in the mid-1980s. Pastry chefs everywhere clamored for the high-quality French base chocolate (also known as couverture). I discovered it in Gotham Bar and Grill’s signature dark chocolate cake. True, I’d had some version of dark chocolate as a child, in Bosco and in Nonpareils, but this was dark chocolate of a very distinct sort—it was stormy and so full-flavored. Flash forward to the present, when quality dark and milk chocolate can be had in so many wonderful shapes and forms, right here in Greenwich Village, at Li-Lac Chocolates and See’s Candies.
New York City Now Has Its Own ‘Little L.A.’ Neighborhood…Apparently
As NYC opens its first legal marijuana dispensary, sober bars continue popping up everywhere, and veganuary took over menus across the city, it’s starting to become harder to deny that California trends haven’t been seeping their way into NYC’s framework. After the New York Times released Is New York Turning Into Los Angeles? by Michael M. Grynbaum, as hesitant as we are to admit, we have to wonder if Grynbaum’s got a point. So where is the supposed Little L.A. (‘LiLA’) in NYC? According to Grynbaum, it’s the new NoHo—former neighborhood of Basquiat and Mapplethorpe, he makes sure to mention. He references L.A. businesses like Gjelina, Reformation and Goop that have taken up shop in the area. Moreover, famous NYC institutions like the Jane have even shuttered with plans to become an NYC outpost for the exclusive West Coast private members club, San Vicente Bungalows.
New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To Death
A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.
Skunks in NYC: Here’s what to do if the nocturnal creature is spotted on your property
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skunks have been spotted in several Staten Island communities in recent weeks. The black-and-white nocturnal creatures are not typically cause for alarm if left alone, but they can carry rabies and are known to release a foul-smelling spray when threatened. Residents have told the Advance/SILive.com that they’re uncomfortable with the black-and-white furry creatures invading their property.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
westviewnews.org
Mickey Mouse for Christmas
Growing up in the 1940s in the New Jersey town of Irvington, the Thanksgiving feast was always presided over by my father. In atten-dance were my brother Walter (12 years older), my sister Evelyn (15 years older), me, and, of course, my mother, who prepared, entirely from scratch, the imposing, majestic turkey with all the trimming, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Sometimes, my Uncle Freddy, who owned a diner in Newark, was there with my cousin Bobby. He was called Big Bobby and I was called, much to my annoyance, Little Bobby.
Comments / 1