San Francisco Examiner

Hard-hitting Native American tragedy gets S.F. world premiere

Rarely, if ever, has a Native American drama been presented by a major San Francisco stage company. And not often does a major company commission an emerging author to turn a Zoom-presented short play into a live two-hour world premiere. Claude Jackson Jr. has achieved those distinctions, however, with “Cashed Out,” his humor-laced tragedy about family, addiction and basketmaking. The production runs Thursday through Feb. 25 at San Francisco Playhouse,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
48hills.org

Best of the Bay 2022 Editors’ Pick: Stanley Ipkuss

Our writers and editors are choosing some of their favorite people, places, and things that deserve plaudits for being the best in 2022. See who our readers chose in our Best of the Bay Readers’ Poll here. When assessing the type of energy a DJ is casting over a...
OAKLAND, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
executivetraveller.com

This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa

Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Video House Tour: A 1926 Mediterranean-style gem in Berkeley's Claremont Hills asks $3.75 million

This five-bedroom home in the neighborhood of Berkeley's famed Claremont Resort has the makings of a lovely sanctuary in the East Bay. With nearly 4,000 square feet over two stories, the house was designed by the English-born architect Ernest Coxhead, who built several Gothic-Revival cathedrals for the Episcopal Church in California before turning his focus to residences at the end of the 1800s. He lived and worked in Berkeley throughout the 1920s and died there in 1933.
BERKELEY, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

