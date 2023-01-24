Read full article on original website
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings
LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
Ballroom shooting victims planned for night of fun, dancing
LOS ANGELES — Those killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened...
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
Raleigh had highest number of homicides in 2022, crime stats show
Chief Estella Patterson on Friday will update Raleigh City Council about a rise in some violent crimes. In 2022, the city of Raleigh recorded its highest number of homicides in a single year since the FBI started keeping records nearly three decades ago. The update at 11:15 a.m. comes as...
Driver behind the wheel of truck that hit 11-year-old at Raleigh Christmas Parade appears in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November made his first court appearance on Thursday. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is facing misdemeanor charges of death by motor vehicle, reckless...
Two free family-friendly events to check out on downtown Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, parents have two free, family-friendly options to check out in downtown Raleigh. The annual African American Cultural Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 28, at the North Carolina Museum of History and Bicentennial Plaza. It serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Goldsboro Cougars Marching Band and others. Throughout the day there will be exhibits and performances. The fun runs until 5 p.m.
Dix Park groundbreaking marks start of $5 million restoration project for three historic stone houses
Many people gathered Thursday at Dix Park to celebrate plans to restore three historic stone houses near the front entrance of the campus. City leaders believe the a large funding project will help make Dix Park a destination for more visitors from across the state. Thursday’s event included a groundbreaking...
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Sloane Heffernan: Meet Milton
RALEIGH, N.C. — We have a new, four-legged family member in our house. Truth be told, we weren’t planning on adopting another dog when we met Milton. Milton was a dog that we fostered through Saving Grace Rescue. My husband was reluctant to sign-up for the weekend foster program. He felt we already had all we could handle with three busy kids, and one very lazy English bulldog.
State Auditor Beth Wood scheduled to appear March 23 on hit-and-run charge
A lawyer for State Auditor Beth Wood on Thursday appeared in administrative court, where a hearing on her hit-and-run charge was scheduled for March 23. Wood was charged Dec 12 with misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property after a downtown Raleigh crash involving a state-owned vehicle. Wood drove a state-owned Toyota...
Saint Augustine's University, real estate firm announce $75 million campus land project
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University and Atlanta-based real estate development firm Carter agreed to a proposed $75 million campus land project. The university announced plans on Saturday to develop a 320-unit multifamily project on the property. “This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door
APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
