Raleigh, NC

A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
Two free family-friendly events to check out on downtown Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, parents have two free, family-friendly options to check out in downtown Raleigh. The annual African American Cultural Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 28, at the North Carolina Museum of History and Bicentennial Plaza. It serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Goldsboro Cougars Marching Band and others. Throughout the day there will be exhibits and performances. The fun runs until 5 p.m.
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing

CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Sloane Heffernan: Meet Milton

RALEIGH, N.C. — We have a new, four-legged family member in our house. Truth be told, we weren’t planning on adopting another dog when we met Milton. Milton was a dog that we fostered through Saving Grace Rescue. My husband was reluctant to sign-up for the weekend foster program. He felt we already had all we could handle with three busy kids, and one very lazy English bulldog.
Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door

APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

