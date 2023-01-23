ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Countdown to 2023 LSU baseball: Predicting the best batting lineup

LSU has so many options offensively that Jay Johnson will have what every coach loves when the 2023 season officially begins, an embarrassment of riches. Offensively, the Tigers figure to be elite at the plate with another deep batting order. It's a similar conversation to last season but has ben heightened even more with Tommy White, Paul Skenes and several newcomers to the program adding a punch to the returning talent with SEC experience.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game

The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team

This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU

LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
LOUISIANA STATE
evangelinetoday.com

Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows

The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Small Space, Big Flavor: Perkins Overpass Restaurants

Tucked in between the Garden District and LSU is a Baton Rouge neighborhood packed with flavor. The Perkins Overpass area is known for being a foodie’s paradise – with offerings ranging from coffee to ice cream, sushi to Italian, and everything in between. These restaurants offer something for everyone, each one as flavorful as the next. Come along as we embark on a food tour of the Perkins Overpass food scene – you certainly won’t be disappointed!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy