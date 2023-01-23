Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
Countdown to 2023 LSU baseball: Predicting the best batting lineup
LSU has so many options offensively that Jay Johnson will have what every coach loves when the 2023 season officially begins, an embarrassment of riches. Offensively, the Tigers figure to be elite at the plate with another deep batting order. It's a similar conversation to last season but has ben heightened even more with Tommy White, Paul Skenes and several newcomers to the program adding a punch to the returning talent with SEC experience.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
postsouth.com
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game
The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team
This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
College football coaches are flocking to Acadiana HIgh. A day after we reported that the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes was on the campus of Acadiana High, we can report that another big-name coach came to visit the Rams. The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams posted a few photos on...
WAFB.com
McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU
LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Visits Acadiana High School [PHOTOS]
Another high-profile college football coach was at Acadiana High this week.
NOLA.com
For survivors, Madison Brooks case shows dark side of LSU, Tigerland: 'continuing to happen'
As Samantha Brennan pored over the details of Madison Brooks’ recent rape and death after a night in Tigerland, she was struck by the similarities between her own case from 2016 and Brooks’ final night. Brennan, too, had been drinking underage at bars near campus, met a man...
KSLA
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
theadvocate.com
A Baton Rouge area volleyball coach is stepping down after nearly 40 years in the profession
"This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Becky Madden said. “I’ve been coaching almost 40 years. ... It’s time.”. With those words, Madden summed up her decision to retire from coaching after spending the past 14 years as head volleyball coach at Parkview Baptist.
theadvocate.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
LSU Reveille
LSU president comments on rape charges brought against men in case of LSU student Madison Brooks
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people amid an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle, according to the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to...
evangelinetoday.com
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
visitbatonrouge.com
Small Space, Big Flavor: Perkins Overpass Restaurants
Tucked in between the Garden District and LSU is a Baton Rouge neighborhood packed with flavor. The Perkins Overpass area is known for being a foodie’s paradise – with offerings ranging from coffee to ice cream, sushi to Italian, and everything in between. These restaurants offer something for everyone, each one as flavorful as the next. Come along as we embark on a food tour of the Perkins Overpass food scene – you certainly won’t be disappointed!
theadvocate.com
Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College
Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
theadvocate.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
