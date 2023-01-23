Tucked in between the Garden District and LSU is a Baton Rouge neighborhood packed with flavor. The Perkins Overpass area is known for being a foodie’s paradise – with offerings ranging from coffee to ice cream, sushi to Italian, and everything in between. These restaurants offer something for everyone, each one as flavorful as the next. Come along as we embark on a food tour of the Perkins Overpass food scene – you certainly won’t be disappointed!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO