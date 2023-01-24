Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
411mania.com
Update on Cody Rhodes’ Training Regimen For Royal Rumble
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the training regimen Cody Rhodes has undertaken as he prepares to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was announced for the titular match, which happens tomorrow night. According to the WON, Rhodes had what was described as a “boxing...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Wrestle Zone
LA Knight Almost Slapped The Undertaker In The Mouth On RAW, But He Decided To Spare Him
LA Knight got face to face with The Undertaker on RAW is XXX and was very close to slapping him right in the mouth. Ahead of this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event, LA Knight was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt this weekend, Knight didn’t seem overly intimidated by the relatively unknown match type.
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
411mania.com
Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave
On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
411mania.com
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn at WWE Raw XXX Show
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long had high praise for Sami Zayn. He also revealed what he told Sami Zayn while backstage at last Monday’s Raw XXX Anniversary show. Long stated the following:. “I pulled Sami to the side, and...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.25.23
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Danhausen Comments On Anniversary of AEW Signing
In a post on Twitter, Danhausen commented on the one year anniversary of his signing with AEW and promised never to curse Tony Khan. He wrote: “1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television.”
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match To Open The Show
Impact Wrestling will air a new episode tonight on AXS TV, with an X Division title match opening the show. Before tonight’s episode, there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The North. Tonight’s Before the Impact will feature Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. The lineup for Impact includes:
411mania.com
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Bullet Club will be in action on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs....
411mania.com
WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Royal Rumble Saturday, Including Press Conference
WWE has announced the lineup for Royal Rumble programming on Peacock tomorrow night, which includes a post show press conference. The announcement reads:. Get geared up for Royal Rumble on The Road to WrestleMania with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Royal Rumble Matches. Things heat up...
411mania.com
MLW Reportedly Sent Cease and Desist to WWE Over Contacting Talent For RAW 30
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW sent a cease and desist letter to WWE over contacting its talent to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW. While it’s unknown which contracted wrestlers WWE reached out to, it’s possible they wanted members of the Anoa’i and Fatu families. The company had planned a segment with multiple generations of the Bloodline before it was changed.
