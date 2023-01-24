Effective: 2023-01-27 09:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Washington, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 03/09/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO