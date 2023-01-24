Effective: 2023-01-27 08:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Periods of Low Visibility and Snow Covered Roads from Quick Moving Snow Showers This Morning Scattered snow showers moving east from central Iowa, will sweep quickly across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois over the next two hours. The snow showers will bring periods of greatly reduced visibility, and light accumulations up to a half an inch may produce slick and snow covered roadways. Exercise caution this morning if traveling. Be prepared for quickly changing conditions over short distances. Please drive slow, and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO