KLTV

New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
CBS19

UT Tyler University Academy in Longview announces expansion

LONGVIEW, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy announced that its Longview campus has expanded to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year. The campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and one additional classroom for each grade one through four. Interested families are...
Mix 93.1

The Great Tyler Cleanup Is Happening April 1st In Tyler, Texas

East Texas is one beautiful place. Lots of tall pine trees, wide open farmland, along with bustling cities that are full of life and adventure. There are lots of backroads to explore where we will be amazed by all the beauty from the rolling landscape that will soon be full of spring blooms and greening pastures. One of the most beautiful places in East Texas, is Tyler, Texas.
101.5 KNUE

Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School

Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
KLTV

Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: January 26-29

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
101.5 KNUE

23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner

Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
101.5 KNUE

Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect

Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Marion from the SPCA of East Texas. Marion is a beautiful pointer-lab mix with a birth date of Oct. 27, 2022. She was born from an unexpected litter of 13 and her owner reached out to the SPCA of East Texas for help.. She has the perfect temperament and she will make an excellent family dog. She is very sweet, gentle and smart! With some basic training she will be the perfect house pup for one lucky family!
KLTV

Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
CBS19

1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
