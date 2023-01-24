Read full article on original website
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings
CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
California rocked by third mass shooting in three days as one killed and seven injured in Oakland
California has been rocked by its third mass shooting in as many days as a teenager was killed and seven other victims injured in a shooting rampage at a gas station in Oakland. The shooting unfolded just after 6pm on Monday at a Valero gas station along Seminary Avenue and...
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Admits to Murders In Jailhouse Interview, Suggests He Might Have Mental Illness
Zhao Chunli, the suspect now charged with killing seven people on Monday at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area reporter Janelle Wang on Thursday. Wang says she spoke with Zhao in Mandarin earlier today, a day after...
California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
3 victims of Half Moon Bay shooting confirmed Mexican nationals
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that three of the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday were Mexican nationals. Two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the recovering victim who is being treated at a hospital in Palo Alto. […]
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
Half Moon Bay shooting: New witness accounts, word from family of 1 of 7 killed
"I heard everything, the gunshots": We're getting new witness accounts from the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, and a word from the family of one farmworker lost in the tragedy.
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker arrested after seven of his co-workers were shot in a case of "workplace violence" is scheduled to appear for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on suspicion of seven counts...
7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Mass Shootings Committed By California Senior Citizens Leave Many Casualties
Beginning with a mass shooting on Sun., Jan. 22 in Monterey Park east of Los Angeles, a 72-year-old-Asian-American gunman opened fire inside a dance studio, killing 11 and wounding 10 others. At a second dance studio in Monterey Park where another Lunar New Year celebration was being held, the gunman entered with his rifle, but Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old Asian-American standing in the lobby, wrestled the firearm away from the shooter before he could open fire. Police were able to track the gunman to Torrence, a city south of Los Angeles, where the shooter committed suicide with his firearm after being surrounded...
What we know about Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao
While there are still many details to be uncovered on the mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms, investigators have released some key information on the suspect.
Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting
The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
How to help the families of the Half Moon Bay victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – There is a fund set up to support the families impacted by the tragic events at Half Moon Bay on Monday. KRON4's Gayle Ong was at Alas on Tuesday, which is one of the nonprofits helping the victims' families. The tragedy hit close to home for the Alas team. […]
7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
