Half Moon Bay, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
pajaronian.com

19 dead in 3 Calif. mass shootings

CALIFORNIA—Nineteen people were shot and killed in three separate mass shootings in California in three days. On Monday around 2:20pm four people were killed at the Mountain Mushroom Co. on Highway 92 in the surf-side city of Half Moon Bay. A short while later the suspect, identified by Half Moon Bay Police as Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, killed three more people a short distance away at a farm nearby on Highway 1.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker arrested after seven of his co-workers were shot in a case of "workplace violence" is scheduled to appear for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom. Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on suspicion of seven counts...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. at a nursery along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Virginian Review

Mass Shootings Committed By California Senior Citizens Leave Many Casualties

Beginning with a mass shooting on Sun., Jan. 22 in Monterey Park east of Los Angeles, a 72-year-old-Asian-American gunman opened fire inside a dance studio, killing 11 and wounding 10 others. At a second dance studio in Monterey Park where another Lunar New Year celebration was being held, the gunman entered with his rifle, but Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old Asian-American standing in the lobby, wrestled the firearm away from the shooter before he could open fire. Police were able to track the gunman to Torrence, a city south of Los Angeles, where the shooter committed suicide with his firearm after being surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Half Moon Bay: Seven dead in another California mass shooting

The US state of California is reeling from its third mass shooting in eight days after a man shot dead seven former co-workers south of San Francisco. The attacks took place in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay. The victims were all Chinese-American farm workers. Suspect Zhao Chunli, 67,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
US News and World Report

7 Dead as California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing in 8 Days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers arrested...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
