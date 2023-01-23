Love Island viewers worry the 'bean bag' curse is back to cause more drama

It's only week two of Winter Love Island 2023 but there's been drama aplenty. We've had Shaq and Haris going head to head after a dangerous beer pong game and Tanyel 's controversial recoupling with Ron — but nothing's been as dramatic as the infamous Tom- Olivia -Zara triangle.

Zara came in as a bombshell and coupled up with Tom, stealing him from Olivia, who is having trouble letting go (mostly because Tom isn't being all that clear with her...). In less than a week, Zara's been in two serious fights with Olivia and now newcomer Jessie also seems to be interested in Tom, so it's fair to say she's not having an easy ride.

But now viewers think they're spotted the reason why some islanders are having so much drama and it's all because of the 'yellow bean bag curse'.

The myth originated during last summer's Love Island UK (season eight), when islanders became convinced that whoever sat on it was in for some serious drama.

The 2022 contestants explained their theory during an Unseen Bits episode , and the 'yellow bean bag' became an infamous part of Love Island furniture that we didn't think would make its way to South Africa.

But now viewers spotted the yellow bean bag again and are convinced it's the cause of all the drama in the villa.

"Zara sat on the yellow bean bag and then Jessie ended up getting Tom", one viewer shared; while another wrote: "The yellow bean bag strikes again".

A third added: "no wonder zara's getting into drama she just sat on the yellow bean bag."

"Nooo Zara not the yellow bean bag…did you not watch last season", another wrote.

Other viewers fear for the future of other islanders who sat on the bean bag, and there's even someone keeping track of who sits on it.

"Tanyel on the yellow bean bag I see danger in the future", one viewer shared on Twitter.

"Ppl who sat on the yellow bean bag so far. Did I forget anyone?", another wrote, alongside a list naming Zara, Lana, Tanya and Jessie.

Others think the bean bag needs to be retired immediately...

Will the curse continue to strike? We're keeping a very close eye on that bean bag, that's for sure.

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX , with new episodes airing every night.

