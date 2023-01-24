Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Florida flight school takes aim at laser light safety threat
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was recently tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter. A local man was charged with a third degree felony of shooting a laser at an airplane in early January. As of November 2022,...
mynews13.com
Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home
TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
mynews13.com
Live Local Act aims to address Florida's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Branded as a “comprehensive statewide workforce housing strategy,” the Live Local Act proposes multiple strategies to address Florida’s longstanding struggle to provide enough attainable housing for its growing population, with many Floridians unable to afford to live in the area they work. Senator...
mynews13.com
Concerns grow over the rise of ChatGPT on college campuses
Artificial intelligence technology is shaking things up in many high school and college classrooms in New York state and across the U.S. ChatGPT is an AI bot that students can use for free with a few basic prompts. The emerging AI technology solves math problems and can write essays. The...
mynews13.com
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
mynews13.com
2023 James Beard Awards chef, restaurant semifinalists hail from Austin, Dallas, San Antonio
TEXAS — On Wednesday, an announcement from the James Beard Foundation revealed its 2023 semifinalists for restaurant and chef awards. The James Beard Awards recognizes culinary geniuses in their field of expertise. It’s of great national honor to be considered for a James Beard Award. “Congratulations to all...
mynews13.com
Theaters — 'the backbone' of upstate New York’s downtowns — seek state funding
Thirteen upstate New York theaters that have similar histories, including Shea’s in Buffalo, the Palace in Albany and the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, and have rebranded themselves “Alive Downtowns!," are seeking state money for general operating funds. The group was formerly known as the Upstate Theater Coalition. According to...
mynews13.com
Lt. governor announces efforts to 'broadly curb' schools' diversity and equity curriculums
MIAMI, Fla. — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced to Florida’s Board of Governors on Tuesday that there’s a plan to “curb” diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative curriculums that include critical race theory or related concepts. The topic of diversity studies like critical race theory...
mynews13.com
Union leader sees 'tremendous opportunity' for young workers in CNY
Two significant projects planned in Central New York — building the Micron semiconductor plant and remaking Interstate 81 — are expected to require a huge workforce, and the filling of many construction jobs over the next several years. Greg Lancet, president of the Central and Northern New York...
