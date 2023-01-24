ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

mynews13.com

Florida flight school takes aim at laser light safety threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was recently tracked down after deputies said he pointed a laser at a Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter. A local man was charged with a third degree felony of shooting a laser at an airplane in early January. As of November 2022,...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Housing advocates say commentary on Florida's rental market hits close to home

TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch released a commentary update on the state's housing rental market Thursday, saying rent increases seen statewide in recent years go beyond what trends had predicted. "I mean, it's historical," St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer Jack Wallace said of increases in that city....
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Concerns grow over the rise of ChatGPT on college campuses

Artificial intelligence technology is shaking things up in many high school and college classrooms in New York state and across the U.S. ChatGPT is an AI bot that students can use for free with a few basic prompts. The emerging AI technology solves math problems and can write essays. The...
mynews13.com

Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%

TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Union leader sees 'tremendous opportunity' for young workers in CNY

Two significant projects planned in Central New York — building the Micron semiconductor plant and remaking Interstate 81 — are expected to require a huge workforce, and the filling of many construction jobs over the next several years. Greg Lancet, president of the Central and Northern New York...
SYRACUSE, NY

