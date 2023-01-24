ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

whbc.com

Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash

SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Car hits house in chase, suspects not found

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A police chase in Boardman has police looking for answers Thursday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol said this chase started just after 1 a.m. on South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman. It ended on Aberdeen Avenue in Youngstown. Troopers said the car was reported stolen on...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents

A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

YSU student struck by vehicle while riding scooter on campus

A student at Youngstown State University was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on campus. According to Youngstown Police officers on scene, the student was riding a scooter at the intersection of Lincoln and Wick Avenue. Police and EMS were at the scene, but police say the student...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of killing service worker on turnpike faces pretrial

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning. Nick Gable appeared in Canfield court Friday morning for a pretrial on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the accident on Aug. 15, 2022.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Crash knocks out power in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — One person was hurt in a car crash in Sharon that knocked out power to the surrounding area. It happened at the intersection of S. Dock and Orchard streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Sharon police, the 66-year-old driver was taken to a local...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police officers help local firefighters with house fire

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Calcutta received a little extra help Tuesday morning fighting a house fire. Crews were called to Bell School Road just after 9 a.m. Fire Chief Dave McCoy said when fire crews arrived, two police officers were already on the scene. He said Sergeant Scott Mick and Detective Greg Smith found a garden hose and were able to put out most of the fire.
CALCUTTA, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses. Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork. The employee said 14 pages were found...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

