YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO