Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly Residents
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
WYTV.com
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least five cars were struck by rocks on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say they think the rocks were thrown from an overpass. According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Hospitalized After Bike/Semi Crash
SMITH TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with an Alliance address was struck by a semi while riding his motorized bicycle in Smith Township, Mahoning County Monday night. But he is expected to survive despite some serious injuries. The state patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Nitz was...
2 escaped from fatal house fire onto roof: Fire chief
A house fire was reported at a South Arch Avenue home just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
WYTV.com
Car hits house in chase, suspects not found
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A police chase in Boardman has police looking for answers Thursday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol said this chase started just after 1 a.m. on South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman. It ended on Aberdeen Avenue in Youngstown. Troopers said the car was reported stolen on...
WFMJ.com
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
WFMJ.com
Single car crash cuts power to a third of Sharon residents
A crash in Sharon knocked out power to a third of the city Wednesday afternoon. The one-car crash happened around 4:27 p.m. at the intersection of Dock Street and Orchard Street. Police say the only person in the vehicle was a 66-year-old from Sharon who was taken to the hospital...
WYTV.com
East Palestine weeks away from launching new ‘MyID’ medical service
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A small device is ready to be used in a small town to make a big impact. East Palestine is excited to make an important medical device available to all 4,700 residents. On Sunday, there will be a special meeting to share more or start signing up.
WFMJ.com
YSU student struck by vehicle while riding scooter on campus
A student at Youngstown State University was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on campus. According to Youngstown Police officers on scene, the student was riding a scooter at the intersection of Lincoln and Wick Avenue. Police and EMS were at the scene, but police say the student...
WFMJ.com
Suspects bail from stolen car after chase in Boardman, Youngstown
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Boardman Police are looking for two men who led a trooper on a chase from the township into Youngstown's South Side early Thursday. The chase began at South Avenue and Matthews Road just after 1 a.m. when a car ran a red light, according to troopers.
WYTV.com
Man accused of killing service worker on turnpike faces pretrial
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning. Nick Gable appeared in Canfield court Friday morning for a pretrial on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from the accident on Aug. 15, 2022.
WYTV.com
Crash knocks out power in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — One person was hurt in a car crash in Sharon that knocked out power to the surrounding area. It happened at the intersection of S. Dock and Orchard streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to Sharon police, the 66-year-old driver was taken to a local...
WFMJ.com
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
WYTV.com
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days. Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
WYTV.com
Police officers help local firefighters with house fire
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Calcutta received a little extra help Tuesday morning fighting a house fire. Crews were called to Bell School Road just after 9 a.m. Fire Chief Dave McCoy said when fire crews arrived, two police officers were already on the scene. He said Sergeant Scott Mick and Detective Greg Smith found a garden hose and were able to put out most of the fire.
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
WYTV.com
Boardman police called to investigate suspicious notes left at businesses
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating suspicious notes and paperwork that were deemed threatening and were left at Boardman businesses. Monday morning, officers were sent to Premier Bank on Hillman Way, where an employee reported finding several pieces of suspicious paperwork. The employee said 14 pages were found...
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
Canton steel company cited for explosion that killed employee
OHSA cited TimkenSteel for one willful violation of the agency's general duty clause and proposed penalties of $145,027.
