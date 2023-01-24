Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Notre Dame wins big over NMCC for Boeller’s 100th career win
As the final buzzer sounded on Notre Dame’s 85-25 win over New Madrid County Central there would be more to celebrate for the Bulldogs. It was announced that Thursday’s victory was the 100th for Bulldogs coach Kirk Boeller. “It’s a little bit surreal,” Boeller said. “It’s gone by...
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: Bearcats get rematch with Mules after rout of Cardinals
DEXTER – It has only been two weeks since the Dexter High School boy’s basketball squad got past Bernie 48-28 in Bernie, yet the two teams will meet again tonight in the championship game of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Tournament at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
semoball.com
SCAA Tournament: Mules 'Advance' to title game with smart W over Hornets
DEXTER – In a rematch of the 2022 Stoddard County Athletic Association Boy’s Basketball Tournament championship game on Thursday at the Bearcat Event Center, Bernie got the best of Advance – again – this time by making smart plays down the stretch and winning 81-75. The Mules (14-5) got revenge on the Hornets (17-3), who had beaten Bernie earlier this month 74-70 in Advance.
semoball.com
Lady Redbirds pick up road win at Neelyville
NEELYVILLE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds had four players in double figures and steadily pulled away in the second and third quarters for a 76-63 win at Neelyville Thursday night. East Carter led 15-13 after the opening period, but pushed its lead to 41-32 by halftime and took...
semoball.com
Donettes dynamite as they roll to big win at Twin Rivers
BROSELEY — The Doniphan Donettes know what’s at stake this year and in their search for girls basketball state hardware, they are aware of one key ingredient in reaching that goal:. Consistency. Regardless of who they play, Doniphan knows that good, bad, or great or poor the opponent...
semoball.com
Green Wave take top seed into Bootheel Conference tourney
The Bootheel Conference basketball tournament is here again and the Malden Green Wave are the top seed heading into the event which begins 10:15 a.m. Saturday with the first of three first-round games taking place at Hayti, the site of the competition. The Green Wave will open up play 6:15...
semoball.com
SCAA Tourney: Bernie bkb vs. Advance
DEXTER - Bernie got past Advance in the semifinal of the Stoddard County Athletic Association Boy's Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Bearcat Event Center in Dexter.
semoball.com
Senath-Hornersville outlasts Delta C-7 for chaotic road win
A double digit comeback, a team without a head coach, a pivotal defensive adjustment and four Lion players scoring double digits all culminated in Senath-Hornersville’s 81-57 victory over Delta C-7 Thursday night. “Our kids found a way,” Senath-Hornersville head coach Kurt Penn said. “I think the last eight games...
semoball.com
Offensive explosion lifts East Prairie past Twin Rivers
BROSELEY, Mo. — After trailing 25-21 through three quarters, East Prairie’s offense exploded for 36 points in the final quarter. The Eagles (13-5) completed the dramatic comeback to win 57-43 at Twin Rivers (9-10) on Tuesday, Jan. 23. “We struggled offensively for three quarters,” said East Prairie coach...
semoball.com
NMCC defeats Malden with ease, prepares for Nixa Tournament
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Jadis Jones filled up the stat sheet and was almost perfect from the field in leading New Madrid County Central to a 78-56 win over Malden on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The star junior scored 23 points for the Eagles (11-5) on 11-of-12 shots from the...
semoball.com
Holcomb flips switch after ‘flat’ start for conference rivalry win over Clarkton
HOLCOMB — Tuesday night’s matchup between the Holcomb Hornets (9-8) and the Clarkton Reindeer (10-9) was much more than conference rivalry, despite the consequential upcoming tournament seedings. It was also a more friendly, albeit fierce, rivalry game between two coaches who go way back. Clarkton head coach Cole...
semoball.com
Tuesday hoops: Storm shuts down Mules, Kennett; Doniphan teams sweep
POPLAR BLUFF - The Poplar Bluff and Kennett boys basketball game was postponed after the first quarter as school administrators decided it best to send people home and beat the winter snowstorm that had unleashed a blanket of white in a short time. The host Mules led 24-13 after the...
semoball.com
Portageville uses lockdown defense to dominant Hayti
HAYTI, Mo. — Portageville earned a decisive win at Hayti on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs (14-4) defensive effort was outstanding in the 52-22 beatdown of the Lady Indians (5-14). “We got a slow start and give credit to them,” Portageville coach Kellye Fowler. “They came out ready...
semoball.com
Mules grapplers continue to evolve in the process
You know you have become a bigger deal when you are invited to participate in one of the bigger tournaments of the year. That’s where the Poplar Bluff wrestling program stands as they get ready to head to Francis Howell High School in St. Charles for the Kyle Thresher tournament.
semoball.com
NMCC wrestling splits meet against Kennett and McCracken County
NEW MADRID, Mo — The New Madrid County Central wrestling team split a pair of meets with Kennett and McCracken County (Ky.) on Tuesday, Jan 24. The Eagles defeated Kennett 39-36 and lost 49-25 to McCracken County. “I thought we wrestled hard and smart,” said NMCC coach Jerry Winberry....
semoball.com
Sikeston to host Cal Ripken Midwest Plains 9U Regional in July
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston will be buzzing with activity the last week in July as the official host of the 2023 Cal Ripken Midwest Plains 9U Regional Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Sikeston Complex from July 26-30. Abbi Lindsey, recreation coordinator for Sikeston Parks and Recreation,...
darnews.com
Barber Cecil Mullins: Serving Poplar Bluff for six decades
For six decades Barber Cecil Mullins has been cutting hair for the town of Poplar Bluff. When asked what inspired his decision to become a barber, Mullins replied with a smile, “Well, I knew I was needing to work, so I just decided I’d be a barber.”. Mullins...
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
Kait 8
Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be completed later this year. According to a news release, the company said the electrical steel grades are important for electric vehicle production. “Once completed, our NGO line at Big River...
KFVS12
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
